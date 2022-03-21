‘You are musicians for God’s sake, do music!’ – Tweeps fed up with Cassper and AKA’s beef

Xanet Scheepers

Whether the musicians are playing their fans to promote each other’s careers or whether they’re genuinely still hating on each other, we’ll never know, but Mzansi seems to have had enough of the constant fighting between AKA and Cassper Nyovest.

Rapper, entrepreneur and record producer Cassper Nyovest poured oil on the fiery fued once again when he took to his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon challenging his long-time nemesis AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, to yet another boxing match in two separate Tweets.

“I didn’t wanna fight you cause I felt sorry for you. Seems like you’re the same piece of s**t and I’m bored of the back and forths with you. Do you want to get in the ring or not? Give me a date. You wouldn’t get past the first round. When do you wanna do it? @Akaworldwide,” the rapper’s tweet read.

27 minutes later, Cassper Tweeted again:

“You wanna be a hooligan all your life brother? We grown now! The back and forths are boring. Let’s get a date. I would even fight you right after I drop Naak at Sun City, you can jump in right there and get a free ass whopping. @Akaworldwide. Let’s go. Stop talking. Act.”

While we’re not sure what triggered this outburst from Cassper, we can’t help but wonder whether it has anything to do with AKA’s recent victory where the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (AFSA) found that he does, in fact, own half of The Braai Show.

The Braai Show made headlines in August last year after announcing Nyovest as its host for the second season.

The announcement sparked a debate at the time on who the real owner of The Braai Show was, with AKA insisting he owned a 50% stake of the pie.

On Monday last week, AKA released a statement thanking his legal team for his victory.

“This morning, justice was finally served. I received confirmation of what I have always said: That I own The Braai Show,” he said.

He added that now that the arbitration proceedings have determined, with finality, that he owns half of The Braai Show, he will be going after what is rightfully his.

A beef from the past

The rappers were set to meet each other in the boxing ring in September 2020 at the Dome in Johannesburg, but the fight had to be postponed as South Africa was dealing with unexpected events from the Covid-19 pandemic at the time.

The fight was eventually called off after the tragic passing of AKA’s fiancé in April 2021. The 22-year-old fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop street in Cape Town.

In October 2021, Cassper took to social media to announce that the much-anticipated fight would not be taking place.

“When I really wanted to fight AKA he kept running and making excuses. Then the unfortunate happened and it’s just not a good look to fight him now. My dad called me and asked me to let that one go, for him. It’s not the same. I wanted the arrogant s**t talking AKA like I want Kaybee,” he said at the time.

AKA didn’t fall for Cassper’s bait, only wishing him luck with his upcoming fight with Naak MusiQ (Anga Makhubalo) at Sun City in April.

Fans have had enough

The musicians’ fans are no longer amused by the ongoing feud between the rappers, making their displeasure clear in the comments section of Cassper’s tweet.

Here are some reactions on Cassper’s latest outburst:

