Dineo Ranaka: ‘F*** yeah, divorce was worth it’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has always remained tight-lipped about her personal life and her children, so it came as a surprise to many when she announced her divorce this weekend.

The Metro FM host secretly married Klaas Phesha in January 2020, but quickly deleted her announcement on Instagram.

Clues of her union came when she changed her surname from Dineo Ranaka to the double-barrel Ranaka-Pesha on 16 January 2020, with the surname first appearing on the end credits of the TV show Mzali Wam, where she is an executive producer.

In January 2021, she posted a message to her husband: “Please help me wish my husband a happy birthday you’re one in a million-boo thang! Plugged for life and loving it.”

The post was later removed from her social media pages, as have any other traces of her relationship and personal life.

However, over two years later, Dineo says things are over and she’s officially divorced.

The former couple were private throughout their relationship and the equally surprising announcement of their child.

Posting several memes and posts on Instagram, Dineo indicated that she couldn’t be happier that she is divorced.

“Divorce: Was it worth it? F*** yeah!” she wrote.

Dineo also poked fun of her wedding day, sharing a clown image, joking that is the makeup she should of worn.

Dineo Ranaka pokes fun of her wedding day. Picture: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka shares several memes about her marriage coming to an end. Picture: Instagram

In July 2021, she shared a picture posing with a baby, captioning it: “And unto me, a child was born. Welcome to the family little one.”

Late last week, Dineo revealed she will soon have her own podcast, premiering on 6 April.

A sneak peak to the podcast, which will be called Open ID was shared on Twitter, featuring her ex Lesego Moiloa known by his rap name Blaklez as her first interview.

The exchange between the pair is intense, as the video clip shows the two try sort out their issues in public.

Black Lez briefly appeared on her reality show Dineo’s Diary during the time she was expecting his child.

They had a very public break up which was documented on the show.