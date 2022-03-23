WATCH: ‘Santy is definitely my child’, says Dj Zinhle in adorable video

Lerato Maimela

Social media has been gushing over a newly shared adorable video of Dj Zinhle and Bongani’s baby daughter Santy who seemed to have reserved feelings about her fathers musical skills.

The producer shared the video on her personal Instagram and Twitter pages, where Murdah Bongz is seen using Santy’s toys to create some sort of musical tune for the 6-month-old baby.

What got Zinhle’s fans followers talking was Santy’s response to her fathers messy performance which made it seem as though she was very uninterested and unimpressed with the noise which her father was making for her.

The mother-of-two captioned the post, “Santy is definitely my child”.

Here are some funny responses from tweeps who saw the video:

That "usho masuqedile" face kill me ????????— Lagether ???? (@Gugu_Zullu) March 18, 2022

???????? uSanty uvele wathi and then lo yin ngaye? ????????❤️— …Tal ✍✨ (@Tshepo_Madlala) March 18, 2022

“Ngaze ngabhoreka ngimncane” ????????— Buntu (@BuntuGQ) March 19, 2022

She’s so unimpressed Yoh ????????????— Mshengu???? (@Mpour_Shabba) March 18, 2022

Kid is like “Dad, you telling me this thing you doing right now pays the bills?” ????????— Sandile Selemi (@SandileSelemi) March 19, 2022

Its giving “ Get Out”..she’s probably think lord get me outta here… yintoni le ndikuyo ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/a3xHDSkTRL— ????Yolanda???? (@Yoli_Que) March 18, 2022

Lol she's not even reaching out for the toys no smile nothing ????????aii nithwele kanzima she's difficult to impress i see— S.H.A.Z.Z (@sibeko_sharon) March 18, 2022

"Boy if you don't get them toys outta my face" pic.twitter.com/EGKeeLXLP6— ???????????????? ???????????? (@t_shmo) March 19, 2022

Santy be like, "I wanna be CA,music is none of my business " pic.twitter.com/4UdaW8TTv2— #RegisterToVoteZW???????? (@ChiefJusticeHD) March 18, 2022

Baby Asante reached her 6 month milestone earlier this year during the time when her parents dashed off to Paris for a baecation, and to attend the Amapinao festivals which were held in France to give mainstream South African DJ’s the opportunity to showcase their talents to Amapiano lovers who live in Europe.

The two were fashion icons for their fans and followers while in France, and shared many pictures of themselves on their respective social media pages dressed in designer outfits while posing as a couple and individually in the cold streets of Paris.

Murdah Bongz recently took to his story on Instagram to share video’s of himself using baby Santy as a rifle during a game he was playing with both Santy and Kairo.

He then later shared a video of himself and his partner Dj Zinhle being cozy with one another and giggling during an event which he attended with Zinhle’s closest friends and posse.