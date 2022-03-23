K Naomi seemingly addresses Tshepi Vundla’s absence from her wedding

Kaunda Selisho

All eyes were on model and TV presenter Keitumetse Naomi Phakhati (formerly known as Noinyane) over the weekend as she said I do to her boyfriend-turned-husband Tshepo Phakhati.

Though it seemed like almost everyone in the entertainment industry attended her wedding, fans noticed that one person, in particular, who was not at the wedding.

Fans have been wondering where influencer and stylist Tshepi Vundla was.

In an effort to capitalize on the curiosity, social media gossip blogger Musa Khawula attributed Tshepi’s absence to a past rift between the former friends.

Khawula alleged that K Naomi dated Tshepi’s current partner JR Bogopa first and claimed that Tshepi took over girlfriend duties, further alleging that this happened because K Naomi had a busy schedule.

K Naomi and Tshepi Vundla in happier times. pic.twitter.com/leMc6nXEmR— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) March 22, 2022

The news clearly got back to K Naomi who addressed it with a veiled warning to Musa.

“Shame, you decided to mess with the wrong person today,” she began, before adding, “… and I’m not going to let you pass around false rumours or drag Tshepi or I.”

“But carry on, let’s see where this ends,” added K Naomi.

She then deleted the tweet but not before countless screenshots were taken by social media users.

For years, fans have been convinced that the two had a falling out due to the fact that they no longer seem to hang out as often as they used to a few years ago.

The pair often shared pictures and videos of their outings on social media and even had a custom hashtag for their friendship.

Since then, Tshepi has gotten into a stable relationship with rapper-turned-music-producer JR Bogopa and the pair had two children.

K Naomi also started dating Tshepo Phakhati whom she had a child with and married this month.

The stylist took to K Naomi’s official wedding photo post on Instagram to congratulate her and fans only had negative reactions to her comment.



K Naomi’s denial in response to Musa’s post seems to have done nothing to squash the belief that the two ladies are not on good terms.

Tshepi Vundla congratulates K Naomi on her marriage | Picture: Screenshot/Instagram

