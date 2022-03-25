‘I want AKA’ – Cassper Nyovest insists on keeping the beef alive

Kaunda Selisho

Just days after his most recent request for a boxing match was dismissed by his long-time rival AKA, rapper Cassper Nyovest has stoked the embers in the dying flames of their decade-long fight.

His comments came in reaction to a fan who said his money was on Naak MusiQ (Anga Makhubalo) when he fights Cassper Nyovest for their highly anticipated boxing match next month.

“You’re losing your money on April 9th!!!! I will not lose!” insisted the rapper in response to the fan’s declaration.

Another fan then brought up the age-old question surrounding his planned boxing match with AKA. A match that never happened.

Watch as Kay Selisho breaks down the latest developments in the Cassper Nyovest vs. AKA saga:

At some point in their online back and forth over the years, the fight got postponed and they now spend their days arguing about who is responsible for the postponement.

AKA blames Cassper and Cassper blames AKA.

When asked about it on Friday, Cassper Nyovest continued to blame AKA and accused him of being scared of facing him in the ring.

“He ran, he is still running. He’ll bring it up whenever he tries to push his music, just to get hype but the truth is he don’t want the smoke. We coulda made the fight happen long time ago. I asked him this week and he went mute, just like Prince Kaybee. All tweet, no action,” said Cassper.



“After Naak, who we taking on?” asked another fan with a view on the future, but Cassper seems to be stuck on AKA.

“I want AKA, everything else will just be nje for entertainment, Prince Kaybee number 2!!! They will run forever and make excuses though. Both don’t have the guts,” tweeted Cassper Nyovest.

I want Aka, everything else will just be nje for entertainment Prince Kaybee number 2!!! They will run forever and make excuses doe. Both don't have the guts. https://t.co/sG9R0OjwnX— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 25, 2022



Another fan then advised the rapper to ambush AKA in public to which the rapper responded: “I’m not a hooligan, I don’t fight in public, I don’t take cheap shots. I will only fight in a boxing ring with a man who is prepared to fight me.”

I'm not a hooligan, i don't fight in public, I don't take cheap shots. I will only fight in a boxing ring with a man who is prepared to fight me. https://t.co/f5zlz40vdz— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 25, 2022

I won't lie doe, these niggas is smart for running away from the boxing chat. I woulda laid all of them down, 1 by 1!!! Aka yena ebile a le wese!!! Ke mo batla high and low!!! But first, lemme finish my business with Muscle Man Naak Music April 9th at Sun City. Let's go!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 25, 2022

This comes after days of publicly egging AKA on after a court found that AKA was indeed part-owner and founder of The Braai Show.

Date mfanaka .@Akaworldwide ? Or you're gonna go hide again? The fight is long overdue shimankie. Let's just give the people a show. How bad could it be to take 1 beating?— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 21, 2022

The Braai show is a show that was initially hosted by AKA and was set to return for a second season when AKA was met with tragedy in his personal life.



He alleged that the producers of the show, along with SABC1, replaced him as a host without his knowledge and that they chose to replace him with his rival Cassper Nyovest.



AKA took the production company to court after failing to obtain an interdict barring the SABC from airing the episodes featuring Cassper as the show’s host.

No story to tell. I was offered a Job, I got paid what I wanted, including getting promotion for my shoes and alcohol which I'm making Multi Millions from and the story ends there. Even if the broer did cartwheels naked on Mandela bridge, there's nothing that's gonna happen. Lol https://t.co/so8SoGZjEc— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 17, 2022

I didn't wanna fight you cause i felt sorry for you. Seems like you're the same piece of shit and nna I'm bored of the back and forths with you. Do you want to get in the ring or not? Give me a date. You wouldn't get past the first round. When do you wanna do it .@Akaworldwide ?— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 20, 2022

Good luck for your upcoming fight. All the best. ???? https://t.co/pXJgYi0xuT— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 20, 2022

Your Dad had a “dream” remember … https://t.co/qUosyxLb9y— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 20, 2022

