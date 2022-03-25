‘I want AKA’ – Cassper Nyovest insists on keeping the beef alive

Just days after his most recent request for a boxing match was dismissed by his long-time rival AKA, rapper Cassper Nyovest has stoked the embers in the dying flames of their decade-long fight.
His comments came in reaction to a fan who said his money was on Naak MusiQ (Anga Makhubalo) when he fights Cassper Nyovest for their highly anticipated boxing match next month.
“You’re losing your money on April 9th!!!! I will not lose!” insisted the rapper in response to the fan’s declaration.
Another fan then brought up the age-old question surrounding his planned boxing match with AKA. A match that never happened.
Watch as Kay Selisho breaks down the latest developments in the Cassper Nyovest vs. AKA saga:
At some point in their online back and forth over the years, the fight got postponed and they now spend their days arguing about who is responsible for the postponement.
AKA blames Cassper and Cassper blames AKA.
When asked about it on Friday, Cassper Nyovest continued to blame AKA and accused him of being scared of facing him in the ring.
“He ran, he is still running. He’ll bring it up whenever he tries to push his music, just to get hype but the truth is he don’t want the smoke. We coulda made the fight happen long time ago. I asked him this week and he went mute, just like Prince Kaybee. All tweet, no action,” said Cassper.
“After Naak, who we taking on?” asked another fan with a view on the future, but Cassper seems to be stuck on AKA.
“I want AKA, everything else will just be nje for entertainment, Prince Kaybee number 2!!! They will run forever and make excuses though. Both don’t have the guts,” tweeted Cassper Nyovest.
Another fan then advised the rapper to ambush AKA in public to which the rapper responded: “I’m not a hooligan, I don’t fight in public, I don’t take cheap shots. I will only fight in a boxing ring with a man who is prepared to fight me.”
This comes after days of publicly egging AKA on after a court found that AKA was indeed part-owner and founder of The Braai Show.
The Braai show is a show that was initially hosted by AKA and was set to return for a second season when AKA was met with tragedy in his personal life.
He alleged that the producers of the show, along with SABC1, replaced him as a host without his knowledge and that they chose to replace him with his rival Cassper Nyovest.
AKA took the production company to court after failing to obtain an interdict barring the SABC from airing the episodes featuring Cassper as the show’s host.