Somizi is Mzansi’s proudest dad as his daughter graduates

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Somizi Mhlongo is one proud father after his daughter Bahumi Mhlongo graduated this past weekend.

The beloved media personality shared a video of Bahumi’s graduation as they embraced during the momentous occasion.

“There was a time I thought I’d never live to see this day…So proud of her, the first to ever graduate in our family.

“Congrats baby girl, now from Monday it’s payback time for my school fees…R 2 million-plus,” Somizi jokingly wrote on Instagram.

In the video, Bahumi is dressed in a graduation gown and is seen hugging other family members, exclaiming she was so happy to see them there.

Somizi shares his 27-year-old daughter with public figure Palesa Madisakwane.

Bahumi studied at the South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance) AFDA – a private higher education institution, before that she studied at Varsity College, studying law but dropped out as she felt it was not for her.

Bahumi is making strides in the entertainment industry as an actress and has appeared in a few series such as M-Net’s drama Reyka.

She was seen on the set of the new Mzansi Magic drama Umbuso.

It seems like she is following in her father’s footsteps as he too is fully booked and busy.

Somizi posted several posts on Instagram of his recent visit to Sun City and the overflowing bubble bath in his room.

Somizi hit back at critics who dragged him for using too much water and questioned who was going to clean up all the soap after he was done.

The comment section was filled with people who felt entitled to say the bath picture was over the top.

The Idols SA judge said people make their lives difficult on Instagram and they can’t post “soft life” images anymore.

“Can you just look at what the post is? It is opulence, it is just beautiful.”

Somizi was announced as co-host of Moja Love’s newly launched reality dating show Lovey Dovey.

The show has been described as a cross between shows like Big Brother and Love Island, and was a resounding success, judging by viewers’ reactions after the first episode aired on Saturday 19 March.