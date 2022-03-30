Who is Dogg DBN? The man who got a R50k gift from Black Coffee

Kaunda Selisho

All eyes are on a man called Dogg DBN.

Not because of his work but because he recently received a gift from Black Coffee worth R50,000.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of a pair of shoes he recently picked up from a luxury fashion store called Yawa Africa and said that they were a gift from Black Coffee.



He playfully bragged to his followers in the caption stating that they need not talk about things they know nothing about because he is now the kind of person who buys luxury items.

Artists such as Dlala Thukzin, DJ Franky and DJ Capital reacted to Dogg DBN’s post while fans reacted with disbelief about the price tag shown in the receipt he posted along with an image of the custom-designed, handmade Bertier Air Jordan 1 (AJ1) sneakers.

He then shared a video of himself heading into the store at Sandton City’s Diamond Walk after receiving a message from the award-winning musician telling him to go pick up one pair of sneakers on the house.

He browsed through the items in the store before landing on the Bertier AJ1’s which are the only pair of that kind in existence.

Durban based artist manager and event promoter Dogg DBN was recently gifted a R50,000 pair of custom made sneakers by Black Coffee | Picture: Instagram

Since making his purchase, Dogg DBN has milked the moment for all the humour it is worth posting various joke/skit videos and memes.

In one video, he makes a bed for his girlfriend on the floor to make space for the shoes which he insinuates he will sleep next to instead of sleeping next to his girlfriend.

In another video, he pretends he is being escorted by security because of the nature of his purchase.

Over on Twitter, entertainment news and gossip blogger Musa Khawula shared images of the sneakers and his comment section was filled with one main question, who is Dogg DBN?

Many even joked that they had automatically assumed the post was about musician DBN Gogo.

Dogg DBN is an event organiser and artist manager named Lindo Buthelezi.

According to TshisaLive, he has also played the role of a publicist for artists like Distruction Boyz and Mampintsha.

He has ties to other artists from his home province. Artists such as DJ Tira and DJ Bongz.