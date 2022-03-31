Chris Rock speaks out: No jokes yet as he is ‘still processing’ Oscars slap

Cheryl Kahla

Chris Rock made his first public appearance since Will Smith walked onto the Oscar’s ceremony stage, slapped the comedian, and shouted profanities.

Rock took the stage at a stand-up show in Boston on Wednesday and broke the silence by asking, “So, how was your weekend”.

The Chris-and-Will saga

Chris Rock speaks out

As reported by a Variety journalist at the event, Rock said he didn’t have any jokes about the slap yet because he was “still kind of processing what happened”.

Fret not, Rock will break his silence when the time is right. He said the stand-up was written before the Oscars, and he’s not ready to get serious about it now.

“At some point, I’ll talk about that. And it will be serious and funny. But right now I’m going to tell some jokes”.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

NOW WATCH: Mayhem at the Oscars as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage

Steve Hofmeyr versus Julius Malema

Meanwhile, South Africans are ready for Steve and Julius to take to the Oscars stage next year. A meme about singer Hofmeyr and his wife is currently causing a ruckus on social media.

“Can Julius Malema please host the next year’s Oscars and make fun of Steve Hofmeyr’s wife? I wanna see something,” the netizen said.

Steve Hofmeyr shared the meme on his Instagram feed, laughing and saying: “Sometimes I don’t have to do anything, then the memes come streaming in.”

Will Smith’s apology

Smith issued a public apology on Instagram the following day, admitting to being “out of line”. He said it was wrong of him, and that he was embarrassed by actions.

“My actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable”.

He added: “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Jada’s ‘season of healing’

Jada – who lives with an autoimmune disorder which causes hair loss – took to Instagram on Tuesday in her first public comments since Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” she wrote in a post. There was no elaboration and comments on the post were restricted.

The brief statement came less than 24 hours after Smith issued an apology to Rock over the attack at Sunday’s glitzy Hollywood ceremony.

Mayhem at the Oscars

While presenting the best documentary prize at the 2022 Oscars, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair, comparing it to Demi Moore in G.I. Jane.

Smith took to the stage and slapped Rock before returning to his seat while shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*** mouth”.

While the Oscar producers were able to censor the audio for their audience in the United States, uncensored footage went out to international viewers.