Royal news: Harry slammed for missing Philip’s memorial service, fourth royal baby planned

Lerato Maimela

In this weeks royal news update, Kate Middleton and Prince William plans for baby number four have been revealed by royal commentators.

Prince Harry has been slammed by royal critics, as well as royal fans for missing the memorial service of his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

The Queen overruled Prince Charles and Prince William to allow Prince Andrew to have a special role and Prince Philip’s memorial service, and she has also marked the 20th anniversary of her mother’s death with special tribute.

Prince Harry is slammed for missing Prince Philip’s memorial service

Prince Harry was set to head to the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet in time to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service, but the Duke of Sussex was not in attendance after being denied security protection for himself and his family in the UK by the UK government, despite offering to pay for it.

Daily Mail recently reported that Richard Griffin, a royal protection officer who served the royal family for 14 years branded Prince Harry’s excuse for missing the important event as “pathetic” as he should have attended despite his ongoing legal battle with the UK Government.

“Prince Philip was their grandfather so William has obviously had a great training from him and is going to learn examples from him. I just hope Harry gets some of these things in his mind.

“It [Harry not being here] was a big disappointment for everybody. People were talking about it. Certainly around where I was people were saying he should have been here.

“All this nonsense about how he couldn’t get protection, as far as I’m concerned that was a pathetic excuse. He should’ve been here to honour his grandfather.

“At the end of the day, if he was that worried about security, he could’ve stuck with his brother and father who have got wonderful security and he would have been more than safe,” said Griffin.

ALSO READ: Royal news: Queen unable to walk her corgis, Diana ‘burst out laughing’ at proposal

Queen overruled Prince Charles and Prince William to allow Prince Andrew to have a special role and Prince Philip’s memorial service

Earlier this year, a statement was released from Buckingham Palace which said the Andrews military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” said the statement.

Royal fans as well as royal critics were shocked to know that the Duke of York was not only in attendance at Prince Philip’s memorial service, but was also given an important role of chaperoning the Queen into Westminster Abbey where the service was held.

According to Mirror, Prince Charles as well as his son Prince William raised their concerns to the Queen on allowing Andrew to be the only family member to escort the Queen to the church.

The 95-year-old monarch, however, made it clear that it was her wish and final decision.

“Both the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge reluctantly accepted that he (Prince Andrew) would travel with the Queen to the Abbey as they both live in Windsor.

“It was arguably palatable if simply down to logistics, but it goes without saying that most of the family were absolutely dismayed to see him walking the Queen up the aisle in full view of the entire congregation and broadcast cameras,” said an insider.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s plans for baby number 4 revealed

During an interview with OK! Magazine, royal commentator Duncan Larcombe broke down the rumored plans that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seem to have for their fourth baby.

Larcombe started off by saying that Kate and William’s current children bring out the best in them, and that they have never ruled out the possibility of expanding their family and having more children.

“I don’t think Kate and William have ever ruled out the possibility of baby number four. Their children really bring out the best in them and Kate is a natural mother and very doting with children.

“With Kate, despite her focus on her royal duty, her family still comes first. I wouldn’t be surprised if they decided on another baby,” said Larcombe.

Some time in February, Kate admitted that she felt “broody” as she engaged with parents and their babies at Copenhagen’s Children Museum, and also jokingly revealed that William worries about her working with babies because she always returns back home wanting another baby of her own.

Queen marks the 20th anniversary of her mother’s death with special tribute

On 30 March 2002, Queen Elizabeth II’s mother died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 101.

A day after the Queen honored her late husband Prince Philip with a memorial service at Westminster Abbey, she honored her mother with a special tribute for the anniversary of her passing.

Taking to twitter, the official royal family twitter page posted a tribute for The Queen Mother which detailed her remarkable life.

“Today marks 20 years since the death of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

“Her Majesty inspired great affection from the public which her daughter The Queen spoke of as, ‘the special place she occupied in the hearts of so many’,” said the tweet.