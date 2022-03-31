‘Do not send money’ says Somizi who is not broke, just hacked

Lerato Maimela

South African choreographer, media personality and Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo has issued another warning regarding some fishy activity involving his mobile number.

Once again, the media personality’s cellphone number has been hacked and he has taken to social media to warn his friends and followers about the crime, letting everyone know that they should not send money to the number when they get a message from his number asking for any money.

“My number has been hacked again…do not send money to anyone,” said Mhlongo on his Instagram account.

Hours later Somizi posted a video of himself in the parking lot at Virgin Active gym, singing a struggle song which he had remixed to highlight the situation of his number being hacked.

Fans and followers took to the comments section of the post to send apologies to Somizi, and to express how dramatic he is, while complimenting him on his beautiful singing voice.

Somizi already warned his friends and family earlier this month that he suspects he was hacked as he was having a hard time sending and receiving messages through Whatsapp, and also could not make any calls.

He also warned his loved ones to be aware of hackers and scammers who are asking for money pretending top be him.

“I suspect my number has been hacked coz all of a sudden my Whatsapp and texts are not working and I can’t dial out…pls be warned about anyone pretending to be me and asking for e=wallet,” said Mhlongo.