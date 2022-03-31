‘All is fair in love and war’: Rachel Kolisi plays hilarious prank on Siya

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Rachel and Siya Kolisi know how to make their household a fun and approachable place for their kids to plot and plan their hilarious and adorable pranks.

The Kolisi’s frequently poke fun at each other and are not afraid to make each other look silly on camera.

Rachel shared a video of her latest prank on hubby Siya in their home.

The prank involved smudging a hand full of whipped cream on his face when he least expected it.

In the video she can be seen placing a dollop of cream on her hand, when a girl’s voice is overheard saying, “yea that is a lot of whipped cream.”

Rachel quickly shushes her as Siya walks in and with a quick reflex, she manages to get the whipped cream on his face before he quickly whips it off and smudges it on her face too.

The kids can be heard giggling with joy at their parent’s expense, as their daughter Keziah runs away during the prank.

Rachel is in shock at how some of the cream managed to get on her face and says “hayi bhuti (no my brother) you are wrong,” she laughs it off and adds, “I got him.”

As a truce, Rachel and Siya share a kiss.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The Springbok captain and businesswoman are never shy to share their serious and playful moments with their large social media fan base.

Recently, Rachel got her revenge on Siya after he posted a video of her sleeping during her birthday and making fun about how this is what “32 looks like.”

In the caption of her post, Rachel jokingly thanked Siya’s new rugby team, The Sharks, for keeping him grounded, and asked her husband’s teammate Lukhanyo Am to “come and get your friend.”

Friends and followers flooded the comments section with laughing emojis, with many wanting to know whether this was payback for the sleeping video Siya shared of Rachel in January.