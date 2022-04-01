Katlego Maboe is not the new host of ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’

Kaunda Selisho

They say news travels at the speed of light but gossip travels faster and this was the case when Katlego Maboe was prematurely congratulated for hosting the new season of Tropika Island of Treasure on Thursday afternoon.



The speculation came when Tropika attempted to involve its social media followers in the fanfare of the announcement of who the new host would be.



Taking to their Twitter account to share clues with followers, the brand hinted that the host of the upcoming season was a past Tropika Island of Treasure (TIOT) winner and a multi-talented entertainer.



The replies were immediately flooded with pictures of past host Katlego Maboe and tweets of his name. Publication, ZAlebs, published an article questioning whether this signalled his return to TV after a forced hiatus following a scandal in his personal life.

#Tropika Welcome back Katlego Maboe, the one, and only talented man pic.twitter.com/7HyoA3CXaT— Zethu???? ???? (@MsNtfulini) March 31, 2022

Great guess, wait and see to find out #Tropika— MyTropika (@MyTropika) March 31, 2022

I’m definitely going to watch , highest ratings to be achieved .Katlego Maboe pic.twitter.com/7qiLDmdUZw — Ray of ☀️Maake (@RagelRose04) March 31, 2022

On Thursday evening, Tropika held an event to announce the new host who is none other than Anga Makhubalo (popularly known by his stage name Naak MusiQ) and he will be hosting the upcoming tenth season.

The tenth season of Tropika Island of Treasure will also feature returning celebrities from past seasons like Kelly Khumalo, Khanya Mkangisa, Brendan Pyper, Roxy Louw and Nay Maps to name a few.

He's levelling up, from Season 7 winner to host. Welcome @NaakMusiQ to #Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars – Celebrating 10 Seasons. pic.twitter.com/52tn7I2yzA— MyTropika (@MyTropika) March 31, 2022

The launch was attended by celebrities like Rosette Mogomotsi, Kim Jayde, Tansey Coetzee and Lalla Hirayama who also played an awesome DJ set to close out the evening.



In an unexpected moment, some of the cast of Tropika Island of Treasure season 10 hopped into the pool at the Southern Sun Hyde Park san deck to get into the mood for their days on the beach while competing to win the grand cash prize.



From 1 April, consumers are encouraged to buy qualifying Tropika products for info and instructions on how to enter to stand a chance of competing in the upcoming season alongside the all-stars in an effort to win a cash prize of their own.