LISTEN: ‘Don’t mention alopecia, I’ll beat ya’ – Will Smith and Chris Rock remix

All we have heard this week is about the aftermath of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, which overshadowed the news cycle.

It is entirely understandable if you are done with this story. But by the looks of things, netizens and content creators of memes, remixes, Tik Tok, and Instagram videos have been busy.

A Tik Tok user known as jcruraps did a remix to the now infamous slap. He used Smith’s profanities when he shouted at the Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*** mouth”.

This lashing came after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, comparing it to Demi Moore in G.I. Jane.

Jada sufferers from a hair loss condition, alopecia.

Jcruraps remixes this with sound bites from Rock.

The remix has been viewed over 6.8 million times on Tik Tik and has over 996,000 likes. He also raps on it: “Don’t mention alopecia or I will beat ya in the theatre, wow”.

“Talking sh*t about my wife? It gonna end up in a fight.”

The Oscar slap fallout

The repercussions for Will Smith have been immense so far. The best actor winner announced his resignation from the Oscars Academy on Friday.

The actor said his actions overshadowed Hollywood’s glamorous night of the year and were “shocking, painful and inexcusable.”

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said in a statement.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

Will Smith’s behavior ‘deeply shocking’

The Academy Awards released a scathing statement on Thursday that Smith’s behaviour was a “deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in person and on television.”

Disciplinary proceedings have begun against the actor he may face any other sanctions permitted by the bylaws and sanctions of the Academy.

Both Smith and the Academy have publicly apologised to Rock who says his still processing the events that occurred on 27 March.