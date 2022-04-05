Royal news: The 90s jam Megan requested for her wedding, Kate and Prince William to relocate

Lerato Maimela

This weeks royal news update looks into the new episode of Thomas Markle’s podcast were he slammed Prince Harry and his daughter Meghan Markle for not attending Prince Philip’s memorial service.

It is also revealed that Prince Andrew is planning on attending more public events with the Queen, despite having to keep a low profile as the disgraced family member.

Idris Elba revealed the 90s track which Meghan requested at her wedding in 2018, and Kate Middleton and Prince William are planning on moving closer to the Queen’s residence to start a new life in the suburbs.

Thomas Markle attacked Harry and Meghan for shunning Prince Philip’s memorial

Meghan Markle’s father recently released a new episode on his YouTube channel where he addressed the issue of Meghan and Harry not being present at the late Prince Philip’s memorial service which took place just over a week ago.

The Duke of Sussex was not in attendance after being denied security protection for himself and his family in the UK by the UK government, despite offering to pay for it.

However, Thomas as well as thousands of royal critics as well as fans felt that there was no excuse for Harry to not be present, and that his absence is unforgivable.

“Attending and giving respect and giving God’s grace to Prince Philip for a lifetime of service was very important to the Queen, and for them to not show up was a slap in the face to the Queen.

“It was unforgivable. The British people won’t forgive them for that, and they shouldn’t.

“I don’t know what the reason was, but there’s no excuse at all. It’s a slap in the face for the Queen and the British people,” said Markle.

Prince Andrew is hellbent on attending more events with the Queen

After attending Prince Philip’s memorial service last week as the Queen’s chaperone, Prince Andrew is allegedly planning to escort his mother once again to a public event as her chaperone to the Derby over the Platinum Jubilee weekend that will take place later this year.

Talking to The Sun, a source revealed that Queen Elizabeth II would need a chaperone to all of her public engagements as she is too frail and weak to attend them alone.

The source also noted that despite having to lay low and stay invisible during the Platinum Jubilee weekend festivities, Prince Andrew has earmarked the Derby as the one event which he will escort his mother too.

“The Queen needs a chaperone on all occasions at the moment due to her mobility issues and Andrew has earmarked the Derby as the one he will accompany her at,” the source said.

Meghan Markle requested this 90s track to be played at her wedding

During an interview between Idris Elba and the host of BBC’s “Extra Rap”, Tiffany Calver, the two discussed the music which was played and requested at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding which took place in 2018.

“What is the vibe of a Harry and Meghan wedding? What tune was the one that got everyone going crazy,“ asked Calver.

Idris, who played a set at the wedding revealed that Meghan requested Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E” to be played, and that the guests “went off” when the track came on.

“It was Meghan’s choice,” said Elba.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning to move to Windsor this summer

Over the past year the Queen has been spending more time at Windsor Castle, rather than at Buckingham Palace, and has recently announced that she will be making the Berkshire house her main and official place of residence.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also planning on moving to the suburbs were they would start a quiet life in the country with their three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

The Sun recently reported that the couple has been considering joining the Queen in Windsor, and are considering moving into a private home, rather than staying in the royal-owned Fort Belvedere or Frogmore House.

Kate and William are also reportedly looking at schools for their children which are located nearby in the counties of Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Surrey.