Mr Smeg scores new ‘national lunch date’ with rapper Gigi Lamayne

After a relatively dry spell with regards to his “national lunch dates,” Twitter influencer Mr Smeg has scored once again.

This time, he is set to go on a date with rapper Gigi Lamayne.

This after shooting his shot at almost every famous woman on his radar, including the likes of international singers Kelly Rowland and Ari Lennox and media personality Pearl Thusi.



While his attempts at wooing the international singers were unsuccessful, he seemed to have had a nice time with Pearl Thusi on their live-streamed date.



On Monday, the man popularly known as Mr Smeg, Twitter user @MichaelBucwa wrote: “Hey @Gigi_Lamayne, You are beautiful and I love your music. May I take you out for lunch?”



“At @thehangawt this time,” interjected DJ and businessman Ashely “Shimza” Raphala, to which Gigi responded “Perfect! Let’s go!”

She later quoted his tweet and responded hours later with a video of herself modelling to the camera and the words “Sure let’s do it.”

Okay so the venue has to be @thehangawt ???? @MichaelBucwa . I also wanna get you something nice .....

Anonymous CBD Twitter pundits began tweeting about the date, complete with badly photoshopped images of the pair to show just how much they believed they belonged together.

Gigi also asked her followers to share outfit ideas for the date with her.

Who is Gigi Lamayne?

Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney is a 28-year-old rapper and Wits graduate from Lenasia, South of Johannesburg.

She started out writing poems, and Gigi then began sharing her rap skills with the public at age 16.

In 2016, at the age of 22, she received the Rising Star Award at the Real Architect of Society Awards.

That same year, she received the mixtape of the year honours at the SA Hip Hop Awards (SAHHA).

This after getting awarded the Best Newcomer and Mixtape of the Year statues at the 2013 SAHHA’s.

Thereafter, she was crowned the Best SAHHA Female Act for two years running at the SAHHA awards in addition to having won the Jack Daniels music competition.

Late last year, she announced that she will no longer be just a rapper as she ventures into other music genres in an effort to take her career to the next step.

She also surprised audiences when she appeared on the first season of Temptation Island South Africa.

