Did Murdah Bongz just confirm that he and DJ Zinhle tied the knot?

South African band drummer Bongani ‘Murdah Bongz’ Mohasana and media personality and producer Ntombezinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane have their fans and followers debating about whether or not the two got married.

The lovebirds went public with their relationship sometime in 2021, after reports revealed that they had been dating for quite some time but have been keeping their relationship under wraps.

Since then, the two have not shied away from flaunting each other on their respective social media pages and gushing over one another as they win the hearts of their fans and followers for being the ultimate relationship goals couple.

Sometime in March, a YouTube Channel named Surge Inc South Africa reported that Zinhle and Bongani allegedly had their traditional wedding ceremony and that the Black Motion drummer had paid lobola for the producer.

The couple did not make any comments on the speculations, nor did they confirm or deny that the allegations were true, but Mohasana recently took to his Instagram stories to share a picture that DJ Zinhle posted on her own Instagram page, with the caption “My wife…MaMohasana”.

Taking to the comments section under Jiyane’s Instagram post, Murdah commented “My wife” under the post, with six red heart emojis.

Although Bongani’s comments may be seen as just cute and catchy nicknames for the love of his life, usually in African cultures, when someone refers to a woman as the female counterpart of her romantic partner, it usually means that she has been traditionally welcomed into her partners family and is seen as her partner’s lawful wife.