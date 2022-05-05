Runaldo Hendricks’ family devastated after his death

Renate Engelbrecht

According to family spokesperson, Sharmun Erasmus – who shared details of Runaldo Hendricks’ death with Netwerk24 – Runaldo’s grandmother, Magdelena Dankers is not taking the news of her grandson’s passing very well.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Hendricks and four other people were underway to a rugby match in a Bantam bakkie with a canopy, which rolled between Paarl and Saron.

Hendricks was seated at the back and was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled.

According to Netwerk24, Hendricks is said to have died on the scene.

The other four individuals in the vehicle were lightly injured.

Runaldo Leighton Hendricks had been living with his grandmother in Paarl while he was sorting things out after moving back to the Cape from Pretoria.

The television series, Getroud Met Rugby in which he played the role of Zappa has recently been suspended, with the last episode to air in September after six seasons.

The actor had just moved to Paarl – where he grew up – to pursue new career opportunities in the Cape.

“He has no children and got divorced last year. His mother died in 2017,” Erasmus told Netwerk24. He also said that Runaldo had been missing his mother – who died from a brain aneurism – terribly over the past few months.

“She was one of the main pillars in his life and the springboard that lead him to his life and career in Pretoria.”

Runaldo shared a tribute post in January 2021 which features a photo of his late mom on Facebook, saying: “The values I learnt from you are incomparable, a true definition of humility, kindness and a heart for people. I will always carry these values with me for the rest of my life. You could connect with anyone at any level. A heart for people and serving. I salute you, Mom.”

Runaldo would have celebrated his 28th birthday on Thursday and Erasmus says the news of his death is still “surreal.” The family had just celebrated another family member’s 60th birthday, where Hendricks “was full of jokes and took videos.”

According to Erasmus, Hendricks had good values and norms.

“He was a child of God and it also came out of his mouth,” he says.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.