30 April declared ‘Shona Ferguson Day’

The Ferguson Foundation – an organisation founded by late actor and producer Shona Ferguson – has declared 30 April Shona Ferguson Day.

30 April just so happened to be his birthday and he would have been 48 years old this year.

Sadly, the actor passed away last June due to Covid-19 related complications, much to the dismay of his family and his legion of fans.

Through Shona Ferguson Day, the foundation aims to celebrate Shona’s life and the values he held dear while he was still alive.



According to the family, the day will be observed annually on Shona’s birthday and will symbolise “not only a rebirth but continuity of the gift that he was to the world.”

The inaugural annual Shona Ferguson Day was held on Saturday 30 April 2022 at Abraham Kriel Bambanani NPC (AKB), which has as its programmes, the Emndeni Skills Centre, Soweto Family Care, and Emndeni Drop-In Centre.

A few sponsors also partnered with the foundation to make the day possible.

The foundation further stated that the day’s activities included a symbolic laying of wreaths and planting of flowers, painting of the facilities, and the unveiling of the Shona Ferguson garden memorial which included a plaque engraved with one of his favourite sayings: “You are worthy and deserving of love, happiness, and success.”

Family and friends of the Ferguson’s were among those in attendance along with some prominent figures from the City of Joburg local government. This included the likes of Mpho Phalatse and councillor Ashley Sauls.



Throughout the year, the family and the foundation plan on continuing a series of ongoing projects “that speak to Mr Sho’s life mission including community support, alleviation of poverty, skills development and transfer, as well as access to resources.”

The activities will be rolled out throughout the year in the lead up to the next Shona Ferguson Day.

The late Shona Ferguson with wife Connie Ferguson. Picture: Instagram

Speaking at the event, Shona’s wife, Connie, said “I was married to a great man; I knew it when he was physically here, and I know it even now that he has transitioned. Between him, Jesus and God we are covered.”

“What we did here today is nothing compared to what can be done and what we are going to do, this was literally just planting the seed and we hope to grow with the centre from here forward.”

Musical group Ch’cco performed their hit song Nkao Tempela, which is reportedly Connie’s favourite song.

A video of her singing every lyric word for word while dancing along with the duo went viral.

