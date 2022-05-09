Celebs pay tribute to their mothers in celebration of Mother’s Day

Renate Engelbrecht

They might be celebs, but like all of us, they also have mothers, with some of them also being moms themselves.

From Willem Botha’s stunning mother-son photos to Simoné Nortmann-Pretorius dancing with her daughter, here are some of our favourite Afrikaans celeb Mother’s Day posts.

The television presenter and singer, Willem Botha, who also recently launched his own makeup range shared the most gorgeous photos of him and his mom.

“I wish I could describe the feeling in words of how special you are to me,” he captioned it. “Every day of my life I thank God for your care, love, advice, help, support and the iron woman you are.” He thanked her for her wonderful example as mother and grandmother and said that she is the centre of their family.

Leandie du Randt’s mother passed away just a few days before Mother’s Day, 8 years ago.

She shared a lovely photo of her mom, saying: “Today marks 8 years since my beautiful mother, Elmarie passed. There are times where I completely forget what it feels like to have a mom, and then there are times (more often than not) that I can close my eyes and feel her next to me.”

The actress and television personality described her mother as hardworking, strict, sociable, organised and a woman who always looked impeccable.

“She told me how pretty, clever and able I was every single day (even if it wasn’t always true) and yes, I believed it! Thanks, Mom for raising me to be self-confident. I miss and love you forever.”

Minki van der Westhuizen, who has her own show on VIA these days, shared a photo of herself with her mother and grandmother – three generations of pure beauty. “So incredibly blessed,” she said.

Actress Simoné Nortmann-Pretorius shared an adorable video of herself dancing with her daughter on Mother’s Day.

“I am grateful that God doesn’t require of me to be a perfect mother. I will never be one. God steps in as my help meet (“ezer” / life saver / counterpart) and He makes up for everything that I lack in motherhood. In my weakness He is strong. For my mistakes there is mercy. Love covers a multitude, especially in parenting. Grateful to learn from Him; His yoke is easy and His burden is light,” she wrote.

Jo Black paid tribute to his wife, Debbie, saying: “Happy Mother’s Day, my love. You are one flippen amazing mother. Thank you for everything, your love, your sacrifice and your tons of patience. We love you too much.”

Francois van Coke also shared his appreciation for his designer wife and the mother of their two children, Lauren Badenhorst. “Happy Mother’s Day to my one and only, @laliewild.”

Marciel Hopkins shared an extract of the toast she made during her recent wedding, including three of her mother’s most pertinent character traits: An adrenaline junkie, a cheerleader and the actress and presenter’s best friend, and someone who doesn’t bend under pressure. “Thank you that I could grow up in a home with so much warmth, abundance and acceptance. I love you so much, loveliest Mama, Annaline Hopkins. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Angelique Gerber also shared a lovely photo of her and her mother, Lynette Stemmet, captioning it: “My beautiful, beautiful Mama, Happy Mother’s Day! You are such a huge gift from God.”

Her mother also commented, saying after God, Angelique is her everything.

“Thank you that you are such a wonderful Mother for my three most wonderful grandchildren.”

Mother’s Day was celebrated across the globe yesterday, with young and old showing their appreciation for all kinds of mothers.