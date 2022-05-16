Edwin Sodi clears air about dating Minnie Dlamini

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi has cleared the air about his much talked about private relationships with celebrities.

Sodi recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons, as social media reports suggested he funds the lifestyle of top popular content creators and media personalities.

Controversial gossip blogger, Musa Khuwula, alleged in one of his tweets that Sodi was dating beauty content creator Mihlali Ndamase and Minnie Dlamini. He further claimed that Sodi is the man Minnie cheated with, allegations Minnie and her soon to be ex-husband Quinton Jones vehemently denied.

The entrepreneur posted on his now-suspended Twitter account, according to the Sunday World, that people needed to “stop spreading” lies about him and that he never dated Minnie.

Minnie and Quinton’s joint statement also denied the rumours. “We have been made aware of various allegations regarding our divorce circulating on social media since yesterday. Without saying much more, all the allegations made are false, damaging, and malicious.

“Fabrications of such a damaging manner are both unnecessary and hurtful in a matter that is already sensitive to us,” their statement read.

Sodi did, however, date luxury content creator Kefilwe Mabote. The pair dated for about a year. Their relationship ended just after the businessman was arrested for his alleged involvement in the controversial multimillion-rand Free State asbestos audit project.

Sodi also made headlines in March after he appeared in court for allegedly attacking his estranged wife and a friend in their Bryanston home.

The businessman allegedly fired several gunshots. He was charged and handed himself over to police following his wife laying charges against him.

Sodi is the Chief Executive Officer of Blackhead Consulting.

