Former ‘Survivor SA’ contestant Zavion Kotze is hot body goals

Renate Engelbrecht

It’s a mere 6 weeks ago that Zavion Kotze posted a picture on Instagram, showcasing his impressive home gym, saying: “So this finally happened! Be ready for shameless home gym selfies!”

READ: 10 000 steps – Do you reach them daily and are they adequate?

He has since been sharing numerous shameless gym selfies on Instagram, posing from the stylishly kitted out home gym. According to him, his home gym is the one space where he can be “weak without judgement.”

Zavion’s hilarious comments about 2kg dumbbells and the utter amazement on his face as he spots “a little bit of a bicep” has been keeping his fans and friends entertained on Instagram as he continues to break a sweat in the comfort of his own home. He even brings his partner, John Brereton, into the mix, saying: “Couples that gym together…gym together.”

Fans have noticed Zavion’s exercising efforts, saying he is starting to look Survivor fit again. Others only noticed his gym attire, asking where his pants are from.

The Survivor South Africa contestant shared a post from his home gym, saying that when he looks back on the past seven years, he is actually the happiest with his body as it is now. “I’m actually the happiest I’ve ever been generally. Life is good. Life is precious. Life is short.”

He then encouraged his followers and fans, saying: “Do something today that you’ll thank yourself for tomorrow.”

The wedding planner and owner of the Zavion Kotze Events Company has an impressive sporting record. His sudden and impressive body change therefore doesn’t really come as much of a surprise. The younger Zavion – a former Kearsney College Head Boy – even trained with the Sharks Rugby Academy under-21s and was the SA Student Decathlon Champion.

Might Zavion Kotze be planning to partake in yet another exiting sporting adventure? One can only wonder…