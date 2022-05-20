Rihanna’s baby news breaks the internet, Chris Brown congratulates her

Xanet Scheepers

Entertainment and fashion mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky became parents to a bouncing baby boy on 13 May.

TMZ first reported the news on Thursday, sending the streets of social media into a frenzy. While some netizens were sceptical about the baby news at first, People Magazine confirmed the reports after having received news from a source close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky who told the publication the couple are at home in Los Angeles with their baby boy, and that the Fenty mogul is doing well.

The source also reportedly added that the couple are very exited to be parents and that RiRi is already a wonderful mom.

The pair announced they were expecting in January with a set of glamorous snow-dusted images taken in Harlem, the mother-to-be sporting a long pink jacket buttoned only at the top, paired with a long bejeweled necklace over her bare belly.

Since then, Rihanna has triggered a paparazzi frenzy and left the fashion industry in awe, appearing in barely-there maternity looks that showcased her growing baby bump, no holds barred.

In Vogue’s April cover story, the superstar spoke about her daring pregnancy fashion.

“I’m hoping we are able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I am not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

The new parents have yet to release a statement regarding the birth of their first child.

While they are snuggling up with their newborn baby at home, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from fans, friends and Rihanna’s ex Chris Brown.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jones took to her Instagram stories to congratulate Rihanna on the happy news.

Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in January via surrogate.

The couple finally got to take their little girl home on Mother’s Day after she spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Appearing on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Nick told host Jimmy Fallon that their daughter is home and that she is just amazing.

Rihanna’s ex, Chris Brown, who she dated from 2007 to 2009, also took to his Instagram stories shortly after news of Riri giving birth surfaced, posting a congratulatory message, which we assume is meant for the new mom.

*Additional reporting by AFP