Somizi vs Mohale: Another celeb boxing match on the cards?

Xanet Scheepers

The fists and insults have been flying between Mzansi’s celebs recently, and estranged couple Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung currently find themselves in the ‘boxing ring’.

Somizi has been shocking fans and viewers during every episode of his new reality television show Living The Dream with Somizi Season 5, without trying to sugar-coat his words.

In the latest episode of Showmax’s hit reality TV show which aired earlier this week, the Idols SA judge celebrated his 49th birthday.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest was one of the guests who attended the glitzy event, and Somizi couldn’t help but say that he thinks Slik Talk is a chipmunk.

Referring to the highly publicised boxing match in December 2021 between Nyovest and podcaster Slik Talk, Somizi said that during that fight, Cassper spoke for everyone who has been bullied by Slik Talk.

Slik Talk, who is known for throwing shade at South African celebrities, ended up losing the match against the rapper, but that didn’t stop him from using his social media platforms to drag celebs for events happening in their lives.

While discussing Slik Talk and the boxing match, Somizi asked the rapper if he could have a fight. Cassper asks Somizi who he would fight, to which he responds ‘Mohale’.

The group, who included Rami Chuene, then bursts into laughter.

“Imagine me and him in a ring. One, we’re going to make money. Two, he’s going to be like Slik Talk and still make money. So, let’s do it. I think it’s a brilliant concept,” Somizi said.

Cassper then jokes saying they can have a huge boxing match at The Dome with himself, NaakMusiq, Somizi and Mohale, to which the group once again responded to with laughter.

“Let’s be fair and square. Let’s be men. They say it’s not over till it’s over. Let’s be men and meet in the ring. And then there will be real fists,” Somizi said.

He is referring to the abuse allegations his estranged husband Mohale levelled against him in August 2021.

At the time Somizi “vehemently” denied allegations of criminal acts towards Mohale, but he did say that that they had one altercation in which he had to defend himself and both him and Mohale were physically hurt by the other.

The couple is currently involved in a messy divorce.