Meghan Markle lambasted over surprise appearance at Robb Elementary School

Kaunda Selisho

As tributes continue to pour in for the lives taken in the devastating Robb Elementary School shooting, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has visited Uvalde.

In recently-released pictures, the royal is seen laying flowers outside the town’s County Courthouse, near where Salvador Ramos went on a shooting rampage.

Ramos is the teenage gunman who killed at least 19 young children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, prompting a furious President Joe Biden to denounce the US gun lobby and vow to end the nation’s cycle of mass shootings.

The attack in Uvalde — a small community about an hour from the Mexican border — was the deadliest US school shooting in years, and the latest in a spree of bloody gun violence across America.

“It’s time to turn this pain into action for every parent, for every citizen of this country,” Biden said, his voice heavy with emotion.

“It’s time for those who obstruct or delay or block commonsense gun laws — we need to let you know that we will not forget,” he said.

“As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, addressing an earlier news conference, named the suspect as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old local resident and a US citizen.

“He shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly,” Abbott said.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials told CNN the gunman is believed to have shot his grandmother before heading to Robb Elementary School around noon where he abandoned his vehicle and entered with a handgun and a rifle, wearing body armour.

The gunman was killed by responding officers, the officials said, adding later two adults also died in the attack.

Wearing Diana’s Cartier watch, Meghan Markle paid her respects alongside crosses left in memory of the massacre victims.

She has, however, come under fire for staging the appearance for publicity with her detractors taking to social media to express their disgust.



I find her posing like this with no doubt her own photographer utterly disgusting. I’m used to her PR stunts but this actually makes me angry. By all means, pay your respects but posing 4 photographs & releasing to the media is SICK https://t.co/EAQV21Yofn via @MailOnline— According2Taz (@according2_taz) May 26, 2022

But Kate is white, so they don't think she's vulgar.— armond lizzo ???? (@_theekword) May 27, 2022

Celebrities rushing to Texas to be photographed visiting the memorial of 20 dead children are fucking ghouls. I don't know why anyone gives a fuck about this loser Meghan Markle but this shit is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/QghWZurqaW— TheQuartering (Humble Bean Merchant) (@TheQuartering) May 26, 2022

Meghan Markle’s supporters came out in their numbers to defend her ongoing philanthropic efforts, labelling the need to dissect everything Meghan does “racist”.

Megan Markle literally went to Texas unannounced, wearing regular clothes, and didn’t tell anybody who she was. The volunteers didn’t know who she was until she left.



She was photographed by photographers who were already in Texas.



Explain how this was a PR stunt. I’ll wait.— ????BlackBelleFlower???? (@BlkBelleFlower) May 26, 2022

Meghan Markle didn't just send "thoughts & prayers." She got on a plane, flew thousands of miles, & volunteered to help a hurting community. She actually DID something. To the people criticizing her, what have you DONE?— Anne Boleyn (Sussex Supporter) (@TudorChick1501) May 26, 2022

My respect for Meghan just grows in leaps and bounds. She knew that the usual suspects would attack her for going to Uvalde to donate to the blood drive & help the volunteers, but she did it anyway, bcos it was the right thing to do. It takes balls ????#MeghanMarkle— Pagan Trelawney GCVOIDGAF (@PaganTrelawney) May 26, 2022

if you have more of an issue with Meghan Markle giving blood than the politicians who enable school shootings, idk what to tell ya— Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) May 26, 2022

Her own photographer? These photos were literally taken by the press, you triflin wet dog moldy stinky cheddar cheese great value mayo smelling sack of unwashed ass. https://t.co/jxVVPtdiKw pic.twitter.com/9zf2aOb61Y— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 26, 2022

Her public appearance comes just days after her father, Thomas Markle, suffered a stroke.

Additional reporting by AFP