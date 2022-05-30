PHOTO: Actress Mila Guy spills the beans on her new boo

Renate Engelbrecht

Actress Mila Guy who plays the role of Chlöe Evans in Legacy, took to social media over the weekend with exciting news.

She surprised followers and colleagues alike, announcing that she is no longer single.

“Me and my boyfriend,” she wrote in the caption accompanying photos of her and Bennie Fourie, one of the three brothers in kykNET’s recent Die Broer Toer.

They worked together on set for the series, Hotel in which she played the role of Malanie Schmidt and he played Dodgy Mike. Bennie was also one of the writers of the series.

Now, they’re set to move mountains together it seems. The couple spent time together in the Cederberg over the past weekend – surely a road trip to remember.

From Seattle Coffee for the road and random, riverside dancing to scenic hiking trails, bread in a pot and kisses under nature’s beautiful arches, it was no doubt a camping trip for the books.

Various industry friends gave the couple their thumbs up, with Donnalee Roberts commenting by saying: “Love it, and you!” and Leandie du Randt saying:

“Just look at that. Blessings, you guys!” Karlein van Jaarsveld said she was very happy for them and Schalk Bezuidenhout merely exclaimed: “Hallelujah!”

Bennie Fourie also goes by the name @bennieboekfilm on Instagram and is not only an actor, but also the co-owner of an advertising agency, Freckle Creative.

He started the company with his friend, Bouwer Bosch and together they have been making waves in the industry with hilarious Afrikaans ads for the likes of King Price and other brands.

Their first television ad was called sexy to a tractor and two of their ads – one for King Price and the other for lekkeslaap.co.za made the Top 10 in South Africa’s YouTube ads leaderboard for 2021.

Mila, who took the reigns from Reandi Grey as presenter of the reality series, Eendag earlier this year, once wrote on Instagram:

“Always a presenter, never a bride.” It looks like things might be looking up for the young actress, though.