Royal news: Queen to meet Lilibet for the first time, Diana would be ‘heartbroken’ at William and Harry fall out

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal news update, Queen Elizabeth II will soon be meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet for the first time.

A 12-meter-high cake is being prepared for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee lunch which will take place this coming weekend, and Princess Diana is remembered as the royal family gears up to celebrate the monarch’s 70th year of reign.

Queen Elizabeth to meet her great-granddaughter for the first time

As the Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be making their way to the UK with their children, Archie who is three years old, and Lilibet who will soon turn one, to celebrate the incredible milestone with the monarch.

This will be Lilibet’s first trip to the UK, as well as the first time that she will be meeting her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning on celebrating their daughter’s first birthday at their Frogmore Cottage just near Windsor Castle in the UK.

The Queen is expected to miss this year’s upcoming Derby Day Race Meeting as it falls on the same day as Lilibet’s birthday celebrations which she will likely attend instead.

ALSO READ: Royal news: Kate mistaken for William’s assistant, Andrew visits Queen daily to restore reputation

12-meter-high cake is being prepared for Platinum Jubilee lunch

Dr Devon Petrie from the National Bakery School said it was an honour to be given the task of creating the centrepiece cake for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee lunch.

Petrie mentioned that the creation of this cake presents an opportunity for his students to learn, to be involved in the exciting project, and also present the cake to Her Majesty.

The baker also revealed that the 12-meter high cake would just serve as the centrepiece at the lunch, but there will also be another cake which will be packaged on the side for Her Majesty.

How would Princess Diana have felt about Harry and William’s fallout?

The late Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell revealed that Diana would be absolutely heartbroken by the rift between Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William.

When talking to OK!, the former royal butler insisted that there would have never been a rift between the two brothers if the late princess was still alive, because she would have banged their heads together.

Burrell also revealed that he has found it hard to believe the divide between the two royal brothers as they once shared an inseparable bond.

He also said that he thought William and Harry would actually be much closer now, since the passing of their mother.