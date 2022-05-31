Inside Willem Botha’s latest travels

Renate Engelbrecht

Singer and presenter Willem Botha has been making waves on television, but also in the beauty industry lately with his makeup masterclasses selling out across the country and his magazine covers making a statement.

READ: Celebrity photographer Willem Botha on his top-five celeb shoots

Now, he is travelling abroad for three weeks with the hopes of taking his beauty brand even further. Famous for his flawless makeup tricks, hair, makeup and photography on various magazine covers, he is now accompanying Mrs Globe Africa Gretha Garnett on her pageant adventures.

“I am off to America. What a crazy couple of months. Some of my biggest dreams have come true. And tonight, I am flying to America for three weeks to take @willembothabeauty even further,” he wrote on Instagram almost a week ago.

He says that accompanying the Mrs Globe finalist, Gretha Garnett, is a “massive opportunity” for him and that it is surreal to think that he is using all the Willem Botha Beauty products to do her makeup.

“It’s such an honour taking Willem Botha Beauty to the States and doing Gretha’s makeup for the whole week’s competition,” he wrote on Willem Botha Beauty’s Instagram page.

In addition to pageant posts, he has also been sharing pictures of himself exploring Hollywood, saying his fans should not blame him for coming back a couple of kilograms heavier as the food is amazing.

“Butter beer, corn dogs and Harry Potter World! I felt (and looked) like a child in a sweet shop! I am in Hollywood for a couple of days, and I visited Universal Studios. Crazy! It literally feels as if you’re walking into another world. I rode every ride and screamed so much that my voice disappeared.”

He also visited the Santa Monica pier, saying: “I have seen so many movies with the Santa Monica pier, but to walk there yourself, to see everything, is incredible.”

Willem’s two cents during his American experiences is that you should not just dream your life, but that you should also live your dreams.