Derick Hougaard – Falling and getting back up again

The former Springbok rugby player, Derick Hougaard took to Facebook on Tuesday, saying it is time to fight back.

Hougaard made headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this year, following an article in Rapport which claimed that Derick had been cheating on his then girlfriend, Nádine with two other women at a Pretoria-based hotel.

Hougaard, known for his rare feat of a full house in the 2003 Rugby World Cup, claims that he did not cheat on Nádine and says it was all a setup.

In his Facebook post, he said that he has been sitting at home for months while being threatened by his ex. “Now is the time to fight back,” he wrote.

“No, I will not sit back while you destroy my name which I have worked for for 20 years.”

Hougaard, who had previously been married to the singer Karlien van Jaarsveld, said that those who mean him harm will face the double-edged sword of the law and that God knows the truth.

“I also made mistakes in my life and went through difficult times, but to be honest sometimes brings you more criticism. But that is who I am,” he said.

According to Netwerk24, Hougaard also said that Olympic swimmer, Chad le Clos’ recent revelation that he has been struggling with depression, was what inspired him to fight back.

Hougaard says the rugby community and the boxing community offer him the greatest support in this difficult time. Facebook comments have also been streaming in on his feed, showing support from friends and family.

His mother, Riana Hougaard took to Facebook on 11 March with a quote: “Don’t look down on someone who has fallen and gotten back up again. Maybe God spared you the fall because He knew you wouldn’t be able to get back up again.”

She captioned the quote, saying: “Derick Hougaard, we are proud of you and how you remain standing against such a cruel complot.” She continued by saying that God knows her son is innocent and that that was all that mattered.