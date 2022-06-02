PICS: Rare Jaguars and Land Rovers to honour Queen during Jubilee

Citizen Reporter

There is not a more fitting way of commemorating one British icon than doing it with another.

For Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee celebrations, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is showcasing 26 cars during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, held in honour of the long-serving monarch on Sunday 5 June.

The bespoke 1965 Jaguar Series 1 E-Type Roadster.

To further commemorate the Queen’s 70 years of dedicated service, JLR will donate one of the newly-launched Land Rover Defender 130s to the British Red Cross. Land Rover engineers will adapt the Defender 130 together with representatives from the Red Cross, of which Queen Elizabeth II is a patron, before it goes into service.

ALSO READ: Queen to meet Lilibet for the first time, Diana would be ‘heartbroken’ at William and Harry fall out

The interior of the 1965 E-Type.

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be a celebration of the creativity and ingenuity of the people of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth during the seven decades of her reign.

Two of her beloved Land Rover Defenders will take part, along with Land Rovers and Jaguars from James Bond films.

Land Rovers are enshrined in British automotive history since 1948.

The Pageant will also feature a collection of rare Jaguar convertibles, which will include a bespoke 1965 Series 1 E-type Roadster. This one-of-a-kind renovation features a comprehensive list of enhancements carried out by the expert technicians at Jaguar Classic Works.

Its metallic blue paintwork was inspired by the Union flag.

Other notable vehicles from the JLR stable include the world’s first Land Rover which was unveiled at the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show.

Some of the Jaguars that will take part in the Jubilee.

In line with JLR’s commitment towards a greener future, the company will also showcase greener energy cars. These include an all-electric Jaguar I-Pace from the E-Trophy racing series, and F-Pace Electric Hybrid featuring bespoke livery designed in conjunction with drumming sensation Nandi Bushell.

The procession is set to cover a 3km route echoing the route of the Coronation 70 years ago. It will feature more than 10 000 volunteers and creatives celebrating each of the Queen’s seven decades on the throne through a carnival of art, music, theatre and dance.

A Jaguar MKII Vicarage conversion is one of the 26 chosen cars.

The Jaguars and Land Rovers will feature throughout the parade, with notable brand fans and cultural icons aboard, from TV survival expert Bear Grylls to Dame Joan Collins.

For more information on the Jubilee Pageant, visit the Royal Family’s website.