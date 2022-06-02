WATCH: ‘Jerusalema’ hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode splurges on brand new R2.1m ride

Lerato Maimela

South African singer and songwriter Nomcebo Zikode has recently welcomed a R2.1 million member into her family, and her friends and fans could not be more proud of her.

Taking to social media, the songwriter posted a video of the experience she had when she fetched her brand new Range Rover Velar D200 R-Dynamic HSE directly from the Land Rover dealership.

The video starts off with Nomcebo entering the dealership, where she is then taking to the office to sign the final papers for the handover and purchase of her car.

The singer is then given the keys to her car, as well as a bottle of champagne and bouquet of flowers, before posing in front of the luxurious car with her closest family members.

The video ends off with Zikode walking out of the doors of the dealership and heading to her brand new whip which is parked outside, before getting into the car and hitting the road.

In the caption of her post, the singer shared a scripture from the bible which reads: “The LORD is my light and my salvation – whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life – of whom shall I be afraid? When evil men advance against me to devour my flesh, when my enemies and my foes attack me, they will stumble and fall.”

In another post, the Jerusalema singer shared a few pictures which she took with her brand new car just outside of the dealership, and expressed the gratitude and happiness she feels to be able to share this wonderful moment with her family and closest friends.

“We Celebrate life. The big things. The little things. And the things that make us realise how far we’ve come. I’m so happy that I am able to share this moment with my family and those closest to me.

“A big thank you to @rangerovertheglen for the new member of our family. I’m so grateful to all my supporters, I love you all,” said Zikode in the caption of her post.