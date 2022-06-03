‘Most stupid man of the year’: Social media reacts to Shakira and Piqué split rumours

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The rumour mill is in overdrive in Spain and Europe due to the allegations that super couple, Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué and pop icon Shakira have spilt.

The reports surfaced after a Spanish publication El Peridico claimed that the Barcelona defender had moved out of their family home and was staying in a bachelor pad since the breakup.

Piqué was allegedly kicked out of their home after he was caught cheating, with further claims suggesting he has been partying up a storm ever since.

Shakira and Piqué have been together since 2011. Shakira is 45 years old whilst Pique is 35, and they are not married. They have two children together, sons, Milan and Sasha.

The last time the Whenever, Wherever hitmaker shared a picture of her family was on Mother’s Day, a photo of her boys kissing her on the cheek.

She captioned her post: “With one kiss they can cure it all and make it worth your while to keep fighting for them. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Shakira has been very supportive of Piqué’s football career over the years and her last post of her partner was to congratulate him for reaching the milestone of 600 games for La Liga side Barcelona.

Pique was at one stage of his playing career considered one of the best defenders in the world, as he has won the World Cup, European Championship, and numerous titles with his signed club.

“600 games! I don’t think I’ve ever done 600 concerts. Your achievements are unprecedented. History is a continuous present and you are here to continue forging your, your clubs, ours and that of future generations. You are made of material that only God knows and for me you are the best example of struggle, perseverance and sincerity for our children.

“All these years with you have made me realize that you came into this world to change the paradigms…An exceptional human being,” she gushed.

Piqué and Shakira met on the set of her music video for the World Cup song Waka Waka featuring Freshly Ground in 2010.

Both Piqué and Shakira have not commented on the rumours of their split, as the singer’s last post on her social media account was her thanking her fans for her classic single, Hips Don’t Lie reaching one billion streams on Spotify.

Twitter users had a field day with the cheating and spilt rumours, with many baffled how the footballer could allegedly cheat on a woman considered one of the sexiest in the world.

Apparently Pique cheated on Shakira, bro couldn’t even defend his marriage— Agam???? (@agambi7) June 1, 2022

How on gods green earth do you cheat on SHAKIRA, shame on you Pique that’s actually next level weird man ????— ???????????????? (@IeeSZN) June 1, 2022

If the news is true that Pique actually cheated on Shakira,



He should be awarded the most stupid man of the year 2022.



Wtf!!!



Pique is really falling off.— Barça Femeni Principal ???? ???? (@BarcaPrincipal) June 1, 2022