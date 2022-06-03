WATCH: Boity and Anton all loved-up in Paris

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Local celebrity couple Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo and Anton Jeftha were at it again, giving us a peek into their travels across the globe, this time in France.

The couple has been in Paris for the past week drinking Champagne and watching the French Open.

The female rapper shared snaps of their excursions, with their first visit at the Moet and Chandon building. Boity has been a proud ambassador of the champagne brand for a few years.

She looked fashionable dressed in her best chic look, a beige trench coat with black detailing, topped off with a beret hat, as Anton wore a colourful green and beige coat.

Boity and Anton attended a match at Roland Garros and the businesswoman said it was a “phenomenal time.” She was styled in what one could say is a Wimbledon inspired look – a white two-piece, a skirt and a crop top by House of Zee.

Anton, who plays the character of Sebastian Price (SJ) on M-Net’s telenovela Legacy SA, said watching the French Open was an incredible moment as they “formed amazing friendships.”

The couple’s trip to France very much stuck to what the French are celebrated for; Champagne, food and of course perfumes. Boity met perfume maker Julien Rasquinet, who is responsible for Lancôme, Creed, Ferragamo and many others.

“I was treated to an insightful session learning about the history of IFF, their exceptional process of perfume making and our amazing partnership that I cannot wait to see blossom,” Boity wrote.

Hinting at this new business endeavour, Boity has her own perfume called Pink Sapphire and this may be a follow up to it.

