‘People assume I’m unhappy, which is not true’ –Bianca Naidoo

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Late rapper Riky Rick’s wife, Bianca Naidoo, has continued to set the tone on how her husband’s legacy will be centered around.

Bianca told Art of Superwomen her thoughts on what she would like to do in helping the youth as part of Riky’s legacy.

Speaking to the magazine on their Youth Month cover, Bianca says Riky’s focus in his career was largely helping the youth as much as possible.

“One of Riky’s most critical areas of focus was the youth, the kids, the up and coming generation. It was hugely important for him to find ways to help them elevate them and to grow. His legacy will definitely focus largely on this.

“My hope is that we can continue to use music and Riky’s messaging to help the youth build something amazing,” she wrote.

Bianca then referred to one of Riky’s tweets earlier this year when he called on people to continue believing in the youth and give them as many opportunities.

She says Riky saw huge potential in young people and constantly found ways to elevate them.

“I hope that we can continue to use Riky’s music, various art forms and Riky’s messages to help the youth build on the culture whilst creating something amazing for their future.”

Bianca gave an insight into her daily life, which includes starting her day with prayer, a cup of coffee and dedicating her morning to her children.

Because she is a shy person, Bianca said people assumed she’s unhappy “which is far from the truth”, adding is deeply grateful for her children at this moment.

Bianca says Riky was her biggest cheerleader, “unofficial stylist”, and encourageded her to be bold and individualistic.

Recently she honoured him by getting a tattoo of a picture of his face tattooed on her arm.

The image of Riky Rick was captured by prolific American hip hop photographer Jonathan Mannion during a past trip to South Africa.

It was one of these images that Bianca now has tattooed on her arm in a work that was completed in great detail, capturing everything from the jewellery Riky Rick had on, to how the light hit his eye in the photo.