Overly sensitive? Nonku Williams’ photo caption slammed on Twitter

A seemingly innocent and funny caption from The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams is being slammed for trying to compare her daughter to herself.

Nonku shared a photo with her daughter Nothile and captioned the picture; “Ok. I can’t tell…who’s the mother between the two?”

The picture was screengrabbed and quickly shared on Twitter and it seems to not have bothered Nonku at all, as the picture was taken at a school.

The caption set off a firestorm on the social media app, as some were taken aback as to why the businesswoman would imply her teenage daughter looks old, while others said netcitizens were being overly sensitive.

Twitter user, under the handle @Randela_Bae, wrote on Twitter: “Why are black women in the comments & QT’s saying Nonku meant ‘the child is grown or looks grown?’ You guys are now using the same language that sexual predators use. Are you telling me you can’t tell who the kid/mom is? Do you know how dangerous that line of thinking is?”

Why are black women in the comments & QT's saying Nonku meant "the child is grown or looks grown"? You guys are now using the same language that sexual predators use. Are you telling me you can't tell who the kid/mom is? Do you know how dangerous that line of thinking is? https://t.co/FYLPC6v18b— Nene Leaks' intern (@Randela_Bae) June 4, 2022

You’re not being hypersensitive. If Nonku said they look like teenage sisters it would’ve been different but implying her teenage daughter could pass off as her mother is bullshit. https://t.co/pqAdvbRwm1— Suga Nje (@sugeezy) June 4, 2022

Yall Twitter people are too sensitive and annoying. What if that's their inside joke? My dad always says that to my mom nd I. And I never find it offensive. Yall need to chill. Especially with people's lives. And fix your shiii, coz non of you are clean. Let Nonku be https://t.co/8MngWvzEGc— Tash (@Tash53616131) June 4, 2022

You are, its weird! If you've watched #RHOD you'd see how Nonku loves and respects her children, ya'll are too pressed nge ndaba za bantu! https://t.co/cFFPexLiIK— Angel_baby????(M.U.A) (@OdzulahoDemana) June 4, 2022

On Instagram, the comments were more flattering with many loving the mother-daughter moment and taking it lightly. Nothile’s father is the late gospel singer Sifiso Ncwane.

In the second season of The Real Housewives of Durban, Nonku was much of the storyline and at the thick of some of the drama. However, she opened up to her fellow castmates about struggles she has had the past year, particularly with mental health and alcohol.

Some of the women wanted to intervene in what they perceived was Nonku’s drinking problem. In the season finale, Nonku opened up to Sorisha Naidoo, admitting she has been heavily drinking and told the rest of the ladies she has decided to be more cognisant about her relationship with alcohol.

Explaining she drinks the way she does to escape the pressures of being the one her family relies on for survival. The pressure that she faces alone as she is a single mother and the one her mother also relies on.

