Chicken Licken helps real-life bachelor find love with ‘Tender’

This is not one of Chicken Licken’s infamous new adverts that have an over the top hilarious script, but rather an attempt of the popular chicken franchise to help a real-life bachelor find love.

The tender and witty campaign sees Jamie, a 31-year-old musician from Soweto whose looking for love in Chicken Licken’s latest “Love Me Tender” burger advert.

So how will Jamie find love? An app has been created, aptly called Tender.

They found the bachelor through a process with Joe Public, production company Star Films Director Tebza and cast coordinator Mlindelwa Mahlangu, who used their personal contacts, referrals and social media to shortlist 16 potential candidates. Jamie was eventually their top choice.

It has been emphasised that Jamie is not an actor, in the ad he is seen waking up in his home, walking down the street as he gets on with his life with quite a sad demeanour.

The ad even stars some of his family and friends. On his journey, it seems like love is all around him, with a catchy jingle playing in the background by Msaki. She follows him wherever he goes singing her rendition of “What Jamie needs now, is love, sweet love.”

Everyone needs a little love, including Jamie. A real guy looking for real love. And together with your help, we’re going to help him find it. #FindJamieLove #LoveMeTender pic.twitter.com/cjDGjFAtcG— Chicken Licken® (@ChickenLickenSA) June 1, 2022

The ad proceeds to show whether or not Jamie finds his soulmate however this is not the case. At the end of the commercial there is a simple call to action: Help Jamie Find Love at tenderapp.co.za, at the end the promotion of their new “Love Me Tender” burger.

People interested and looking for love, just need to create a profile on the app to stand the chance to meet Jamie.

The campaign is running for eight weeks, with public votes in play, as the lucky person who does win Jamie’s heart will be revealed in the end.