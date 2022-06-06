Queen’s Jubilee: Highlights from the monarch’s Platinum celebration

Citizen Reporter

On Saturday, thousands upon thousands of royal lovers lined the streets surrounding Buckingham Palace in London for a special variety performance as part of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.

The celebrations began on Thursday, 2 June and royal family members were in attendance along with fans of the royal family who gathered to celebrate the monarch’s 70th year of reign.

Dubbed ‘Party at the Palace’, artists who performed on Saturday included the likes of Queen (the band), Ed Sheeran and Diana Ross – who all gave stellar renditions of their greatest hits.

Meanwhile, the casts from Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Hamilton and others showed the world just how spectacular London’s West End is.

Prince Charles paid an emotional tribute to his mother who did not attend most of the weekend’s festivities.

However, images and videos of her were projected onto walls and screens across the venue.

Platinum Jubilee highlights

Paddington Bear

To celebrate Queen Elizabeth's #PlatinumJubilee, the monarch and Paddington Bear appeared together in a comic sketch pic.twitter.com/7CZ4DUrH59— Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II kicked off festivities with a pre-recorded comedy sketch with the beloved Paddington Bear.

The pair bonded over tea and marmalade sandwiches before he wished her a happy jubilee and thanked her for her service.



The queen also made a brief appearance on the balcony on the final day of festivities and shared a brief wave with those in attendance.

The royal hologram

Prior to her appearance on the balcony, Britain’s longest-serving monarch appeared in hologram form when a digital representation of the 96-year-old monarch’s younger self was projected onto the windows of the Gold State Coach.

A coach she travelled in during her coronation decades ago was also a highlight at the event. This was the coach’s first public appearance in over two years.

Prince Louis’ cheeky behaviour

Pictures and videos of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son, Prince Louis being cheeky with his mother have gone viral as fans recap the weekend that was.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis at this past weekend’s platinum jubilee | Picture: Instagram

The latest set of pictures follows another set of images from the weekend after he had another meltdown.

It has sparked a conversation about whose behaviour he may be emulating, as well as what the public response might have been if Archie – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s child – misbehaved.

The jubilee parade

52-year-old model Naomi Campbell appeared on a 90’s themed bus during the celebrations along with Kate Moss and others.

They were part of a parade showcasing the Kingdom’s “national treasures” over the decades.

“It has been a great and amazing day to salute the Queen who has given herself selflessly to this nation and the world and the Commonwealth,” she told BBC.

Ed Sheeran remixes ‘Perfect’

Global sensation Ed Sheeran remixed the lyrics of his smash hit in reference to the queen, much to the delight of the audience.

Perfect – Ed Sheeran at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 (Part II) pic.twitter.com/BAw04YIUhz— Midias ESBR (@MidiasESBR) June 5, 2022

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho