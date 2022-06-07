Kaunda Selisho

Every few decades a new medium either emerges or rises to the top of the pack when it comes to how people prefer to entertain themselves, and with it comes a new cohort of stars.

We currently live in the era of the social media sensation and while most people love how democratic social media is in its ability to make anyone a star, we sometimes get social media sensations who seem to have inherited their famous parents’ skills.

Today, we take a look at the South African social media sensations with famous parents.

Robot Boii

Social media sensation and entertainer Robot Boii | Picture: Instagram

Father: Mzwakhe Mbuli



First up is Robot Boii. Named after his father, Mzwakhe Mbuli junior is a comedian, musician and dancer who built his following online. He then leveraged his popularity with young, savvy crowds and turned it into a comfortable career holding down mainstream gigs.

To date, one of his biggest jobs involved hosting the Lockdown House Party at a time when people had to give up socialising but still hungered for the feeling that comes with “groove.”

While some believe in the old adage “jack of all trades, master of none,” Robot Boii has essentially put paid to that idea by mastering a variety of skills. Among them, rapping, acting, dancing, being a comedian, drumming, MCing live events, television presenting, editing and photograpy.

Sni Mhlongo

YouTube creator Sni Mhlongo | Picture: Instagram

Mother: Brenda Mhlongo

It is no secret that social media users love a pretty girl who can dress well, and Snikiwe Mhlongo is both of those things.

She is also a UCT alumnus and the daughter of actress Brenda Mhlongo.

Sni has built herself an impressive following online with 128,000 YouTube subscribers at the time of writing, over 30,000 fans on TikTok, and close to 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Coachella Randy

Social media creator and entertainer Coachella Randy (Oratile Masedi) | Picture: Instagram

Mother: Vinolia Mashego

Currently booked and busy as a dancer and entertainer, Oratile Masedi (popularly known as Coachella Randy) is the child of legendary Jam Alley presenter Vinolia Mashego (aka V-Mash).

Often assumed to be a comedian, Coachella Randy shot to fame for their TikTok videos which have amassed them close to 200,000 followers and over 1.9 million likes. They, therefore, prefer to be referred to as all-around entertainer.

Last year, they won their first award at the annual Feather Awards and have been building on that momentum at neck-breaking speed.

Owami Mafokate

DJ Owami Mafokate | Picture: Instagram

Father: Arthur Mafokate

With a father like Arthuer Mafokate, Owami Melodee Mafokate had the world at her feet.

She has currently chosen to build her career as a DJ and has over 436,000 followers on Instagram.

She is also a dancer and gets hundreds of thousands of views on the videos she posts online.