Jubilee: Six times the royal kids stole the show

The four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II may be over, but the royal kids have given us all memories to last a while.

Take a look at the six times the royal kids stole the show

This past weekend, thousands upon thousands of royal lovers lined the streets surrounding Buckingham Palace in London for a series of events commemorating the Queen’s seven decades of service.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations began on Thursday, 2 June, and royal family members were in attendance along with fans of the royal family who gathered to celebrate the monarch’s 70th year of reign.

Prince Louis’ balcony antics

The photos of Prince Louis taken at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday, 2 June 2022, proves that all parents are equal when it comes to raising little humans. Not even the title of Prince or Duchess can exempt you from having to deal with ‘unwanted’ behaviour from your kids.

Photographers attending the platinum jubilee celebrations snapped several photos of Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s youngest, Prince Louis, having a bit of a meltdown on the Buckingham Palace balcony while they were watching a special flypast following the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour.

The Queen’s Birthday Parade – the Trooping the Colour

Photographers were also able to capture pictures of the royal kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – looking angelic as they bowed their heads in respect during the parade procession of the Trooping the Colour and later waved to crowds.

Cardiff Castle visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Cardiff Castle during the weekend’s festivities with some surprise guests – Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The pair got the chance to conduct an orchestra and looked delighted as they got a taste of being DJs.

August Brooksbank’s first public appearance

Princess Eugenie’s son, August Brooksbank, also made his first appearance during the final day of celebrations wearing a union jack sweater. He cemented his position as one of the royal kids as the masses fell in love with his cherubic face.

It is at this event that Louis was seen misbehaving and mocking his mother.