Zakes Bantwini leads SA Music Awards with 7 nominations

Awards season is in full swing in South Africa as the South African Music Awards has released their nominations for this years 28th installment of the SAMAs.
The organisation took to Twitter on Tuesday evening, where they announced the different categories of awards to be given to artists, as well as the artists who are nominated in each category.
The artists whose name has been repeatedly seen on the nominations lists is singer and record producer, Zakes Bantwini, who has bagged seven nominations in this years awards.
The musician released a dance album named Ghetto King some time late last year, which included some popular tracks such as Osama, Uzalo and Abantu, that went viral throughout the country and landed him in the top positions on many music charts.
This album as well as the songs featured on it are the reason why Zakes secured a seat in the SAMA nominations for the Best Collaboration, Best Dance Album, Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Record of the Year.
ALSO READ: Why Zakes Bantwini chose the men of The Wife for his latest music video
Other hitmakers who have been nominated for this years SAMA’s are Makhadzi for Best Collaboration, Blxckie and Emtee for Best Hip Hop Album, Focalistic, Kamo Mphela and Young Stunna for Best Amapiano Album, and Pangea for Best Classical/Instrumental Album.
According to the organisation, this years South African Music Awards has made history by receiving the highest number of entries since the awards were established in 1995.
“Some 1395 submissions were received by the close of the call for entries at midnight on Thursday, 3 February 2022. Last year, the SAMAs earned 1163 entries, which marks an increase of over 230 this year.
“This exponential growth augurs well for the future of the music industry and the role SAMA continues to play,” said the organisation.
Here is a list of all the SAMA28 award categories and nominations:
Album of the Year
- Sun-El Musician: African Electronic Dance Music
- Zakes Bantwini: Ghetto King
- Brian Temba: It’s All You
- CymaMusique: Musique
- Mobi Dixon: When House Was House
Female Artist of the Year
- Msaki: Platinum Heart Open
- Khanyisile Mthethwa: African Bird
- Kamo Mphela: Nkulunkulu
- Reign Afrika: Trailblazer
- Shekhinah: Trouble In Paradise
Male Artist of the Year
- Sun-El Musician: African Electronic Dance Album
- Zakes Bantwini: Ghetto King
- Brian Temba: It’s All You
- ChymaMusique: Musique
- Mobi Dixon: When House Was House
Duo/Group of the Year
- Reece Madlisa & Zuma: Ama Roto Vol. 2
- Watershed: Elephant In The Room
- Franco Prinsloo & Vox Chamber Choir: Franco: Kruis Van Liefde
- Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone: Pangaea
- Shwi Nimtekhala: Wangikhulisa uMama
Newcomer of the Year
- Thapelo Lekoane: Tapestry
- Khanyisile Mthetwa: African Bird
- 25K: Pheli Makaveli
- Ncebakazi Msomi: The 34th Psalm
- Botanist Mr Lemington: The Shift
Best Rock Album
- Steve Louw: Headlight Dreams
- Springbok Nude Girls: Partypocalypse
- Tim Parr: Revolution
- Deity’s Muse: Ennui
- Albert Frost: Sacred Sound
Best Pop Album
- Jeremy Loops: Souvenirs
- Tresor: Motion
- Shekhinah: Trouble In Paradise
- Bonji: A Journal
- Jacky Carpede: Don’t Let Go
Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album
- Jan Jan Jan: Al Die Oysters
- Neil Sandilands: Sangona Sandilands & Jou Pa Se Posse Maanskyn
- Jennifer Zamuido: Twintigeentwintig
- Die Heuwels Fantasties:Volume
- Jodi Jantjies: Woorde
Beste Pop Album
- Juan Boucher: Hier Waar Ek Nou Is
- Janie Bay: Prisma
- Elandre: Rugsak
- Posduif: Nkis Vergely
- Rite Li: Roekeloos
Best Alternative Music Album
- Daniel Baron: City of God & The Jungle Below
- Lo-Ghost: Night Speak
- Alice Phoebe Lou: Glow
- Anna Wolf: Romance Was Born
- Alice Phoebe Lou: Child’s Play
Best R&B/Soul Album
- P.Postman: Real Talk
- Melleng: The Arrival
- Joda Kgosi: Sour Milk
- Brian Temba: It’s All You
- Mikhale Jones – It Is What It Is
Best Hip Hop Album
- Kid X: Father of Zen
- 25K: Pheli Makaveli
- A-Reece: Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: Mixtape
- Emtee: Logan
- Blxckie: B4Now
Best Kwaito Album
- Sukiri Papa : Don’t Lose Focus
- Simply Eugene: Let Dogs Lie Low
- ShisaBoy: Kwaito Pallet
- Reece Madlisa & Zuma: Ama Roto Vol. 2
- King Razo: Trip To Jozi
Best Dance Album
- Miza: Muzika
- Zakes Bantwini: Ghetto King
- ChymaMusique: Musique
- Mobi Dixon: When House Was House
- Sun-El Musician: African Electronic Dance Music
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
- Puleng March: Heaven’s Scroll
- Paul K: In The Beginning
- Vela Nkosi: Jumbo
- Takie Ndou: The Gret Revival
- Zaza: Shrubs of Chronicle (Live)
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album
- Thabelo: My Heart To Him
- KingDMusic: Denga
- Pulane Maphari: Sacrificial Worship (Live
- Lauren Cullen: Find Me Singing
- Ncebakazi Msomi: The 34th Psalm
Best Traditional Album
- Mkhanyalude: Dlozified
- Vha Venda Cultural Group: Dziya Fhirana
- Dr Mercy Masakona Mazivhandila: Tshihwilili
- Tau Sebata: Mathotse
- Klipwef: Hantam Kersfees
Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album
- Isaac & The Mighty Messengers: Ba Bosiu
- JTG Gospel Choir: Re Kopa Go Wena Ramasedi
- NUZ Voices Of Joy: Similapha Nkosi
- The Harmony Singers Artists Development: Ore Etele Mohloeki
- Zion Iskhalanga Academy: Swi Lava Yeso
Best Maskandi
- Makhamnandi: Ziyashisa
- Shwi Nimtekhala: Wangikgulisa Umama
- Thokozani Langa : Idayimani
- Udumakahle: Phakati Komhlane
- Mzukulu: Ivila Laselawini
Best Jazz Album
- Herbie Tsoaeli: At This Point In Time Voices In Volumes
- Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane: Music From My People
- Jimmy Dludlu: History In A Frame
- Steve Dyer: Revision
- McCoy Mrubata: Quiet Please
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
- Wouter Kellerman & Davi Arkenstone: Pangaea
- Khanyisile Mthethwa: African Bird
- Charl Du Plessis Trio: It Takes Three
- Scheppel: Afrikaans
- Franco Prinsloo: Vox Chamber Choir
Best Afro Pop Album
- Mnqobi Yazo: iStiff
- Bonga Kwana: New Faces To Old Problema
- Cici: Sukulila
- Aubrey Qwana: Amalobolo
- Nomfundo Moh: Amagama
Rest of Africa Award
- Edgar Muzah: Son Of A Tribe
- Malome Vector: Karabo
- CKay: Boyfriend
- Tems: If Orange Was A Place
- Tay Iwar: Love & Isolation
Best Collaboration
- Karyendasoul & Zakes Bantwini featuring Nana Atta: Imali
- Zakes Bantwini & Kasango: Osama
- Njelic & Boohle featuring De Mthuda and Da Muziqal Chef: Wamuhle
- Makhadzi featuring Joe Belinger: Zwivhuya
- Msaki featuring Da Capo: No Rainbow
Best produced music video
- Edward (Gobi Beast) & Ofentse Mwase: Big Zulu – Inhlupheko
- Ted Magerman: K.O – Playback
- Dale Fortune: Mafikizolo featuring Simmy – Mamezala
- Mabi Ntuli & Shona: Mobi Dixon featuring Mariechan and Jnr SA – When House Was House
- Mninzo Sitho & Nhlanhla – AKA: Finessin
Best Produced Album of the Year
- Bokang & Ndumiso: Malome Vector- Karabo
- Neo Muyanga & Asanda: Msaki – Platinum Heart Open
- Howard Bradley: Vaughn Prangley – Destination Unknown
- Seak, Keanan Leroy & Arthur: The One Who Sings – Thetha Mama
- Jacques Du Plesis High: Khan Morbee – A World At Suicide
Best Engineered Album of the Year
- Greg Abrahams, Mike Zietsman & Vincente: Moonga K- Candid
- Zakes Bantwini: Zakes Bantwini – Ghetto King
- Sibabalwa Andile Fiphaza: 25K – Pheli Makaveli
- Daniel Baron & Darryn Muller: Daniel Baron: City of God & The Jungle Bow
- Peter Auret: Charl Du Plessis Trio – It Takes Three
Remix of the Year
- Manyelo Dafro Bassekou Kouyate & Da Capo: Ladon – Manyelo featuring Bassekou Kouyate
- Lira & DJ Maphorisa: Feel Good
- Sun-El Musician, Azana & Da Capo: Uhuru by Sun-El Musician & Azana
- Da Capo: Mama by Josiah De Disciple & Boohle
- DJ Cleo: Gcina Impilo Yam by Bucy Radebe
Best Reggae Album
- Skeleton Blazer: He Crowned I Emperor
- Reign Afrika – Trailblazer
- Ras Canley: Hard To Believe
- Botanist Mr Lamington: The Shift
- Red Is Scorch – Ngatanngwe
Best Amapiano Album
- Kamo Mphela: Nkulunkulu
- Mas Musiq: Authi e’Sharp
- Mellow & Sleazy: Kwa Kwa
- Young Stunna: Notumato
- Focalistic: President Ya Strata
Best Gqom Album
- Bello No Gallo: Khula
- Dlala Thukzin: Summer Banger
- T-Man: Best of the Best
- Slenda Da Dancing DJ: The Journey
- Dladla Mshunqisi: Umshunqo Reloaded