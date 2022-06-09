‘I wanted to love you forever’– Jamie Bartlett’s ex-wife’s touching tribute

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Family members and loved ones of late actor Jamie Bartlett continue to share their memories and emotional tributes to him.

Jamie was popularly known for his role as David Genero in Rhythm City. He passed away due to cardiac arrest aged 55.

His ex-wife, actress Camilla Waldman shared an old family portrait of herself, Jaime and their son, Hector with a heartfelt message to the actor.

“Rest in Peace Jamie Bartlett. Father to Hector. Friend. Fellow-actor. V8 Fairlane force, urging me, us, to meet life – curious, fearless, running ahead to meet the ball – going big or not at all.

“This is the only family portrait of the three that made our us – recently re-discovered. Thank you to my brother Sacha Waldman for making it. I am thankful now for this gallery wall to place it.

Waldman then went on to say she met Jamie in 1992. “ I knew your picture before your presence. We were young together, there was a lot we didn’t yet know. And you shook my world.

“You called me out, you taught me, you gave me Hector, I tattooed your name and wanted to love you forever. We carry your imprint Jamie – Hector and I – and we remember you. And we are not alone, you meant a lot, to many. You are remembered. You are loved Jamie.

“Be at peace friend,” she beautifully wrote.

Hector said they have been taken aback by the outpouring of love.

As a family, we’ve been blown away by the support from everyone that we’ve encountered from our country, friends and family,” he said in an interview with Dan Moyane, on eNCA.

Jamie’s memorial service was held on Monday in Soweto, as fellow actors and his girlfriend Rosa Onious paid emotional tributes to the award-winning actor. Jamie was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Cape Town.