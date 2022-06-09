PICS: Wayde van Niekerk unwinds in Italy with his wife and son

Xanet Scheepers

Olympic 400m champion and world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk is currently in Italy preparing for the World Athletics Championships, which is set to take place from 15 July until 24 July in Oregon in the United States.

However, it’s not all work and no play for the sprinter, as he is also spending some time away from the track to relax with his family.

Van Niekerk took to his Facebook page to share a couple of photos of him with his wife Chesney and their first-born son Elijah holidaying in Gemona del Friuli in Italy.

“Great to be back in Italy, Gemona del friuli with my family and team. Perfect place to appreciate the beauty of nature, but also the world class facility to recover and gain back my fitness before World Champions. Next few weeks will be extremely important… Trusting in God’s timing and not my own,” the athlete wrote on Facebook.

Van Niekerk had to pull out of the first race of his season last month after a thigh injury saw him hopping off the track after only 50 metres into his 200-metre race in Trieste.

According to Netwerk24, van Niekerk’s team says there’s no real cause for concern, telling the publication that Wayde stopped running when he felt the muscle pulling.

The last time the track and field sprinter completed all three rounds (heats, semi-finals and finals) during a championship was in 2017 during the World Championships in London.

The athlete is still staying positive, sharing on Facebook that although he is not where he wants to be right now, he trusts in God.

“Yes, not being where I would love to be right now feels extremely disorientated. But this week I pray for direction for me to be closer to God’s timing and not my own. Trusting in God through the good and bad, victories and defeats.”

Fans flooded the comment section of van Niekerk’s post with supportive messages.

“Mental strength is key here guy. Take some time to do what you need to. We are all standing behind you. Everyone of us being equally your biggest fan,” said Enrico Thorne.

“God will give your right direction. Keep on praying and training young man, you know you have talent,” wrote Zodumo KaMadlala Mzimela.

“You will come through this Wayde we stand behind you, your breakthrough is on its way,” said Donald Daniels.

