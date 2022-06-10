WATCH: Britney Spear’s first ex-husband gatecrashes her wedding

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’s first ex-husband, recorded a disturbing live Instagram video of himself gate-crashing her wedding on Thursday.

Alexander, 40, even went as far as referring to her as his “wife” and “only wife”, adding he is “here to crash a wedding”.

Although security can be seen in the video footage, Alexander managed to get inside the wedding reception and her home.

Alexander was Spear’s childhood friend. They decided to get married in Las Vegas in 2004, but their nuptials only lasted 55 hours after the pop singer asked for an annulment.

Watch: Jason Alexander, Britney Spear’s first husband, gatecrashes her wedding

When security figured out that Alexander was an uninvited guest and a trespasser, he was chased and detained, NBC News reported.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant out of Napa County from 2016, an official said, however he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanour battery, vandalism and trespassing in Ventura County.

Despite all this drama Britney and her partner Sam Asghari did officially tie the knot. The couple has had a rollercoaster time in their relationship, such as the recent miscarriage Britney suffered and the conservatorship long overseen by her father.

RELATED: Britney Spears is free from father’s 13 year conservatorship

The singer said the arrangement had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more kids. After a bitter court case and media scrutiny, the conservatorship ended in September 2021.

Britney and Sam got engaged around the same period, and have been together for over five years. After the engagement, the singer said she wanted her wedding before she turned 40, however, this did not happen as she had it months after her birthday. A source told E!News that the couple’s wedding was intimate and private.

“Britney has told Sam that he is her soul mate and that she is so grateful to have him, especially during these hard times,” the source said.