Father’s Day: Famous faces celebrate their dads, husbands, lovers and exes

Citizen Reporter

Sunday, 19 June 2022 was all about the dads as people around the world celebrated Father’s Day. Instagram and Facebook stories and posts, as well as Twitter feeds and Whatsapp stories, were all filled with mentions of the day.



SA celebs were no different as they took to social media to honour their own fathers, their husbands, partners and baby daddies on the special day. Famous fathers chose to share pictures of their children, thanking them for the life lessons they brought with them upon their birth.



Take a look at some of the Father’s Day wishes posted by South African celebrities over the weekend.

Pearl Modiadie

Broadcaster Pearl Modiadie honoured Nathaniel Oppenheimer, the father of her son, Olivier Lewatle, with an Instagram reel.



“As unconventional as ours is, you show up every single time without fail for our son and I. Today is a reminder that you are a good man, a fantastic dad, you are appreciated, loved and your efforts don’t go unnoticed. You’re the best father to Lewatle and I couldn’t have chosen anyone else to walk this parenting journey with. Happy Father’s Day!” wrote Modiadie in her caption.

DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle wishes Bongz and AKA a happy Father’s Day | Pictures: Screenshots (Instagram)

Mom of two, DJ Zinhle wished both of the fathers of her daughters a happy Father’s Day on her Instagram profile. She posted her partner (and rumoured husband) Bongani “Mörda” Mohosana on her Instagram feed with the caption “Happy Father’s Day my love!” while her ex, rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes) got an Instagram story Father’s Day wish.



In her chosen images, each of the dads was captured sharing a cute moment with their daughters Asante and Kairo.

Cindy Mahlangu

Cindy Mahlangu wishes Bongani Zungu a happy Father’s Day | Pictures: Instagram/ Screenshot

Although actress Cindy Mahlangu has not confirmed the birth of her first child on her Instagram feed, she posted an Instagram story wishing her boyfriend Bongani Zungu a happy Father’s Day.



He reshared the story and also wished his own father a happy Father’s Day by posting images of himself and his dad side-by-side along with the praying hands emoji and the dove emoji (often used to signify that someone is no longer alive).

Minnie Dlamini

Recent divorceé Minnie Dlamini opted to wish the men in her family a happy Father’s Day but seemed to have kept whatever Father’s Day wish she may have for her ex-husband offline.

Thapelo Mokoena

Mokoena shared an ode to his sons captioned: “The ones that gave me that Qualifier. Love you Champs @mokoenaboys. Happy Fathers Day to all the show-up Kings out there. Keep On! #PowerFathersDay”



Mokoena is the father of two boys named Lereko and Lefika.

Karlien Van Jaarsveld

Musician Karlien Van Jaarsveld shared a video of her husband with their kids and captioned it with an Afrikaans poem.



Her followers gushed over the series of photos she shared of him with their children and wished him a happy Father’s Day in the comments.

Basetsana Kumalo

Beloved “Bassie” as she is known by her legions of fans wished her husband Romeo a happy Father’s Day, calling him “the man who loves us, protects us, provides for us and cares for us”.

Lerato Sengadi

Media personality Lerato Sengadi wished her late husband, rapper HHP, a heavenly happy Father’s Day by throwing back to a shoot she worked on capturing HHP and his son Leano (from his previous relationship).

Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi took the opportunity to show her gratitude for her husband, her father and her father-in-law.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho