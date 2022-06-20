Dumisani Dlamini heads to New York to meet daughter, Doja Cat

Lerato Maimela

South African actor and producer Dumisani Dlamini recently jetted off to the United States of America where he finally got the chance to meet his 26-year-old American musician daughter, Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, commonly known as Doja Cat.

Dlamini took to social media last week to post a snippet of an interview that his daughter had back in 2019.

In the interview, Doja was asked to confirm if her father was a producer. But she replied he was more of a dancer.

The interviewer then gave the American singer an old Mercy Pakela Sex Appeal cassette which revealed that Dumisani had produced the song, leaving Doja shocked and shouting “Dude. What the f***? I did not know that.”

In the caption of the post, Dlamini said “Tell me something, let me hear from you please. We love each and every comment”.

Although many of his fans and followers expressed how much they love Doja Cat, and how blessed he is to be her father, one of his followers was not pleased by the snippet.



The fan embarrassingly called out Dumisani for his late-to-the-party parenting saying he was not fooling anyone by trying to be a supportive and present father now, especially since he left his children’s mother to struggle financially back in the day.

“You ran away to the edge of the world and married 3 women, had 30 children while Deborah was struggling to pay her rent with your own children, you aren’t fooling anyone,” said the follower.

Dumisani however stood his ground and clapped back at the follower by telling them to drink some medication to relax, before revealing that he was in New York City spending time with Doja.

“Take your medication and relax, I am in New York with my baby OK,” said Dlamini.

When the pop star won an award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Dumisani took to social media to post a congratulatory post for his daughter, for which he received major backlash.

Many people took to the comments section of the post to express what a disappointment the Yizo Yizo actor was for praising his daughter for winning an award, but not being a present father throughout her life.

Dlamini felt the pressure and backlash from his fans and followers, so much so that he resorted to deleting the congratulatory post from his Instagram page.