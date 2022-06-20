Prince William marks Father’s Day with new adorable photograph of his children

Lerato Maimela

Fathers all over the world were celebrated on Sunday 19 June, with presents, delicious homecooked meals, and countless hugs and kisses, as the day marked International Father’s Day.

The Duke of Cambridge also joined in on the celebration, and took to social media to share an adorable portrait of himself with his three children Prince George who is eight, Prince Louis who is four , and Princess Charlotte who is seven-years-old.

The Windsors are seen giving the cameraman big smiles, with Charlotte leaning against her father’s right leg, George leaning against his father’s left leg, and Louis sitting on his father’s shoulders.

In the caption of the post, Prince William wished all fathers and grandfathers across the world a Happy Father’s Day.

Earlier this month, Kate shared a video on her and William’s Instagram page of herself and their children baking cupcakes.

“Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! We hope you like them,” said the caption of the post.

The video shows royal fans snippets of George, Louis and Charlotte sifting baking flour, cracking eggs into mixing bowls, and icing the cupcakes with the help and supervision of their mother.

Royal fans took to the comments section of the post to gush over the adorable video, saying that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have the cutest children ever, who are growing up to become “gorgeous little people”.

“The best shots I’ve seen all week! Natural + family = heaven,” said a royal fan.

“My heart needed this after a rough day. too sweet,” said another royal fan.