‘I can now talk’ – Lira makes progress since suffering stroke

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Award-winning singer Lira has given her fans another health update since her life changed forever due to suffering a stroke.

This past week marked three months since the Afro-pop songstress suffered a stroke in Germany. Fans and the country as a whole have been concerned over her health status ever since, however, the artist has been consistent in providing us with updates.

The singer was in Germany to perform at an event when she had the stroke, her management team confirmed in April.

Lira shared a video of her and fans singing her song Let There Be Light. The touching performance was captured during one of her old concerts. The crowd are seen with their phones lit up during the special moment.

“Yesterday marked 3 months since I had a stroke. I’ve made such awesome progress. I’m proud of myself and I give thanks to God. Your prayers have been massively appreciated.

“I can talk now, although I need a little patience. I can read and I can write.

“So much love for me makes me emotional. I am doing so well! With much love!” she wrote on Instagram.

The star hasn’t shared any recent images of herself since she had the stroke, but she continues to reassure fans she is getting better every day.

Earlier this month Lira received a South African Music Awards (Sama’s) nomination for her classic song, Feel Good. The track was remixed by DJ Maphorisa and received a nod for Remix of the Year.

Lira has won six Sama awards throughout her career.

Her family said in a statement Lira is unlikely to perform anytime soon after the stroke.

“Her medical team has advised that her journey to recovery will require patience and therefore, it is unlikely that she will be able to perform in the short term,” the family said.