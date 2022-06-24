WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton unveil first official joint portrait

Lerato Maimela

The first official joint portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been unveiled at the Cambridge University’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

The painting was commissioned when the pair celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary in April 2021, which also marks the celebration of their ties to Cambridgeshire.

To create an accurate artwork of the couple, the Duke and Duchess had to pose in front of the camera at Kensington Palace for British artist Jamie Coreth, who took several photographs of them together, and a few of them separately.

“It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture. I wanted to show their royal highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified,” said Coreth.

ALSO READ: PICS: Prince William’s most memorable smiling moments as he turns 40

In the portrait, Prince William is seen wearing a black suit with a blue tie, while Kate is wearing an emerald green dress which was accessorized with a brooch that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II, and a pair of earrings that belonged to the late Princess Diana.

Taking to their joint Instagram page, the Duke and Duchess shared a picture that was taken from inside The Fitzwilliam Museum, which shows a group of children dressed in school uniforms admiring the new portrait that has been hung up on the wall.

“Delighted to see this new portrait unveiled at the @fitzmuseum_uk in Cambridge today,” said the couple in the caption of their post.

The Fitzwilliam Museum also shared the same picture on their Instagram page, and in the caption of the post they mentioned how delighted they were to welcome Kate and William at the museum on Thursday morning for the unveiling of their first joint portrait.

“We were absolutely delighted to welcome @dukeandduchessofcambridge to the Fitzwilliam this morning to view their first joint portrait unveiled today in our Founder’s building,” said the Museum.