WATCH: This is why Travis Barker was hospitalised

Citizen Reporter

There has been clarification on why Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker was taken to the hospital earlier this week.

Barker, who is married to reality star and businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian, was taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on June 28 after which he was transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Pictures of medical staff transporting Barker on a stretcher, with Kourtney, dressed in a black hoodie and sweatpants, walking alongside him went viral on social media. TMZ has reported that the undisclosed medical issue was pancreatitis.

Barker’s pancreas reportedly became inflamed after a colonoscopy procedure.

Kourtney was by his side during this ordeal, as the drummer’s daughter, 16-year-old Alabama Luella Barker wrote on her Instagram page, “Please send prayers.”

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker hospitalised

She later posted a picture of herself in hospital, holding her father’s hand and thanked their fans for their thoughts and prayers.

Picture: Screenshot, Instagram stories

According to sources, Kourtney has been by his side throughout the ordeal. Travis has had health problems in the past. In 2018 he was hospitalised and treated for blood clots in his arms and also suffered from a staph infection and cellulitis around the same time.

Fellow musician, Kid Cudi shared his love for Travis on Twitter.

Travis I love u and im prayin for u.— The Chosen One : I ???? YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) June 29, 2022

The couple who have been open about their relationship is now part of a blended family. Kourtney has three kids from a previous relationship with Scott Disick. Travis also has three kids, Landon Barker, Alabama, and Atina De La Hoya, all teenagers making their mark in the music and fashion industry.

Travis and Kourtney were friends for years before embarking on a romantic relationship, as he has appeared on Keeping up with the Kardashians in the past as a family friend.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele