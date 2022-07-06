Miss SA Lalela Mswane shares her top financial lesson

Citizen Reporter

As she prepares to represent the country at Miss Supranational in Nowy Sącz, Poland, Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane is also putting her financial literacy to the test.

As her reign has mainly focused on youth unemployment, Lalela highlighted financial literacy once again in the Sanlam Moola-Money Family Game Show.

In the episode, the beauty queen competes against national cricket player Vernon Philander for bragging rights and R50,000 for their chosen charity.

Lalela said in a statement that she is a firm believer that people should not spend money they don’t have.

Having obtained a law degree, she said the biggest financial lesson she has learnt is from her father, who taught her the value of money. “I wasn’t just given money loosely. If I wanted something, I saved for it,” she said.

Lalela says she wants to teach young people to save, as this was vital for her growing up. “My mom always told my siblings and me to save – no matter how little you may be making. I think sometimes we’re trapped into thinking ‘I earn so little anyway, there’s no need for me to save’.”

Deciding to go on this money game show, Lalela says it was important to spread the message of money management, which can empower people.

For her prep for Miss Supranational, Lalela has posted about her time in Nowy Sącz and getting ready for the big event, which will be held on 15 July.

Lalela’s episode of Sanlam Moola-Money Family Game Show will air on SABC2 at 19.30pm on 10 July.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele