Deny, deny, deny – MamMkhize responds to Sithelo’s allegations

Reality TV Star Shauwn ‘MamMkhize’ Mkhize has finally broken her silence regarding the allegations levelled against her son by his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, influencer Sithelo Shozi.



On Tuesday, Sithelo claimed the chairman of Premier Soccer League (PSL) team Royal AM caused her to have a miscarriage due to the physical violence she was subjected to by him.



Andile and Sithelo split up three months after Sithelo gave birth to their second daughter and she has since alleged the reason for their spilt was because Andile was physically abusive.

During a question and answer session on her Instagram stories, a fan asked Sithelo how she was dealing with the break-up with Andile.

She answered by sharing audio clips of Andile purportedly threatening to kill her during one of their phone calls.

In the audio, you can hear Andile calling Sithelo “nothing” and that she would be nowhere without him.

“Let’s start when I was beaten to a pulp and had a miscarriage at the hands of my so-called ‘victim’ in a room of his family and friends, rushed to the nearest hospital and treated like nothing happened,” she wrote.

The following day, MamMkhize issued an official statement on behalf of her family.



“I’ve been made aware of the allegations made against my family by Sithelo Shozi on her Instagram account, which have since been deleted.



“Given my history and strong stance against Gender-based violence, I do not take these accusations lightly. I do not and will not ever condone violence in any form or nature,” read part of her statement.



She also denied having witnessed the violence allegedly meted out by her son and labelled Sithelo’s claims “false and defamatory.”

She also indicated that legal action had been taken against Sithelo.



MamMkhize concluded by stating that “false accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assaults” and that she will not be making any more statements on the matter.

Social media users, who had been waiting for the statement, were not having it.

Since hearing of the news people who knew of the couple and has their reservations about Sithelo have since defaulted to showing her support.



